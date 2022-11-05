STARKVILLE – It looks like John Cohen has done amazing work with Auburn football in his five days as the Tigers' athletics director.
Struggling Auburn pushed Mississippi State to the limit Saturday night before the Bulldogs finally won 39-33 in overtime.
It was an ugly win for Mississippi State that came following a Monday that saw Auburn hire Cohen, the MSU athletics director, and promptly fire football coach Bryan Harsin.
Had Cohen attended the game he might not have recognized his former team.
State has been a disappointing SEC road team but at home the Bulldogs had won four times by an average margin of 44-19.5.
SEC wins against Texas A&M and Arkansas were electric Davis Wade Stadium weekends.
This time with two weeks to prepare MSU quarterback Will Rogers fumbled twice and threw an interception.
After a fast start for the Bulldogs the Auburn secondary confused Rogers and forced him to take his check-downs for short gains. If he didn’t they pressured him in the pocket.
Auburn interim coach Cadillac Williams, a beloved former star running back, got his players to play hard, but also benefitted from an uncharacteristic – for a home game – mistake-prone Mississippi State offense.
In the process Auburn nearly violated the Bulldogs in their safe space.
Sometimes amid the storm a different leading voice can reach players. Certainly some of that was going on.
More to the point it looked like the Bulldogs took Auburn lightly. How many times has that happened in his series?
If Auburn was going to win it was going to have to be with big plays in the running game.
An MSU defense put in bad positions by its offense much of the game finally began to allow those big plays. Auburn had drives that began at the MSU 8, 16, 19 and 35.
Only after falling behind did Rogers and the MSU offense revive themselves.
Mistakes aside Rogers twice brought the Bulldogs back in the last 3 minutes, 49 seconds.
His 33-yard pass to Rara Thomas but State back in front, and after Auburn regained the lead Rogers got the Bulldogs in position to tie with a 44-yard field goal by Massimo Biscardi.
Credit Rogers for making the big plays at the biggest times.
The Bulldogs gained bowl-eligibility with their sixth win and have a chance to improve their spot in the pecking order with three games remaining.
The Bulldogs have had their share of style points at home, but at the end of the day just getting the win – their second-straight against Auburn – is what matters most.
