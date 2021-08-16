STARKVILLE · Will Rogers is meeting with reporters for the first time this fall camp and, of course, he’s talking about his competition with Chance Lovertich and not holding back.
“Foot on the throat all times,” Rogers says. “No mercy.”
Rogers is a fiery individual. Earlier in camp he was taunting the defense on the sideline while on his way to celebrate a touchdown pass to Malik Heath.
That passion makes him a natural leader (his teammates’ words) even after just a year of college experience.
But what’s this intense competitiveness he’s showing with Lovertich? Don’t get ahead of yourself.
The competition Rogers is describing between himself and the quarterback battling him this fall for the starting spot is about ping pong.
Rogers and Lovertich have a relationship stemming before college. When Lovertich transferred from South Alabama to Mississippi State last spring, the first thing he did was reach out to Rogers to see if he wanted to be roommates.
Along with receiver Austin Williams, the three of them bring their competitiveness from the football field into their home where the battle really gets going on the 9-by-5-feet table.
Rogers claims he’s the man to beat.
“It’s kinda embarrassing the way I do those guys,” Rogers said.
The fall camp competition between Chance Lovertich and Will Rogers you’ve been wondering about: ping pong. pic.twitter.com/jvLctjpape— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) August 16, 2021
It appears Rogers is in a good spot to be the guy to beat in the QB room too.
With Southern Miss. transfer Jack Abraham unavailable thus far in fall camp, Lovertich has stepped up to where head coach Mike Leach narrowed him and Rogers down as the top two guys.
Rogers, the incumbent starter from last season, remains the one taking the first-team reps in practice and during the team’s scrimmage last Saturday.
Rogers showed spurts last season where he deserved to be the guy under center, but there was a tendency to play safe and throw short passes. That continued to be the case in the team’s first scrimmage, but Rogers still feels he’s grown in the Air Raid offense after a full offseason.
“This offense is just repetition, repetition,” Rogers said. “We’re not gonna change what we do. Execution just has to be there.”
When asked if he feels he’s done enough to earn the starting job to this point, Rogers elected to let the coaches decide that.
Lovertich, a 5-foot-11-inch native of Brandon, Mississippi, doesn’t have a regular season with Leach under his belt, but he had the spring and summer to develop with the offense.
Lovertich says he’s played in similar offenses, but nothing with quite as much passing as Leach’s.
He’s taken notes by watching film of MSU last season or Washington State when Leach coached there with Gardner Minshew behind center.
While the competition heats up, it’s also been Rogers who has helped Lovertich learn. The two are constantly talking football at home or between plays.
“When I have some questions in the spring and even right now, he’ll definitely help me on the side — tell me where my eyes need to be in certain positions,” Lovertich said.
With a coach such as Leach who stressed improvement from competitiveness coming into fall camp, it's the perfect situation.
But Rogers didn't seem as willing to give Lovertich pointers in improving his ping pong game.