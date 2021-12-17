STARKVILLE – The roles Cam Carter and Derek Fountain played for Mississippi State in Tuesday’s win against Georgia State haven’t been overlooked by coach Ben Howland.
Fountain will remain in the starting lineup while the health of Cameron Matthews remains unclear. Carter will be the first guard off the bench – a role commonly held this season by Rocket Watts.
The Bulldogs (7-3) are home tonight for a 6 p.m. tip off against Furman (7-4).
Fountain, from Holly Springs, was a crucial piece for MSU at the end of last season as a freshman, starting 10 of the team’s final 12 games.
But as a pair of transfer forwards – Garrison Brooks and D.J. Jeffries – came in for the Bulldogs, Fountain’s role diminished. He logged just 57 minutes in the first six games he played this season.
“It's not fun for you, but it's gonna happen where you're gonna end up playing very important minutes,” Howland kept reminding a patient Fountain. “It always does.”
The moment came against Georgia State where Fountain was thrown into the starting lineup due to injuries with Matthews and Tolu Smith.
Fountain said it wasn’t something special to be named a starter after being in the role regularly last season, but he knew he needed to seize the opportunity.
He finished with a season-high 10 points and nine rebounds. However, Howland’s count says the stats are lying and Fountain should have been credited with a double-double.
“I watched the game and I saw that he had five at the half,” Howland said matter-of-factly. “Then I counted five in the second half.”
Howland said Fountain will start tonight against Furman.
Carter will remain the first guard off the bench for Mississippi State as Howland acknowledges Watts is still not 100 percent after an offseason hip procedure.
Howland explained how Watts’ surgery required poking holes into the bone near his hip joint to eventually repair his labrum tear. The injury hinders Watts’ lateral movement.
With Howland wanting his team to have a defense-first mentality, the freshman Carter has become the better option — and defense will be crucial against a Furman team that utilizes back-cuts and shoots nearly the same amount of 2-pointers as 3-pointers.
Carter recorded seven points in 13 minutes against Georgia State along with three assists, a steal and a block.
Adding Carter to the fold allows more depth at the guard position for Howland, particularly to get Iverson Molinar some rest.
Howland took responsibility for the 39 minutes Molinar played on Dec. 5 in a loss against Minnesota.
The new-look guard rotation — albeit in a blowout win — against Georgia State allowed for Molinar to play just 28 minutes.
“I'm gonna continue to do that because we need to rest,” Howland said.