STARKVILLE — In a perfect world, the Mississippi State baseball team would return all but one of its starting infield for the 2023-24 season.
Amani Larry at second, David Mershon at shortstop, Slate Alford at third base and Ross Highfill at catcher all have remaining eligibility left, with first baseman Luke Hancock the only “for sure” departure from the program.
Of course, for MSU head coach Chris Lemonis, that is a dream scenario, and the likelihood that all will return is unexpected.
Still, the Bulldogs could return a lot of talent, at-bats, hits and RBIs to its lineup from last year’s infielders.
Here is a prediction of which MSU infielders could be staying or leaving the program this offseason.
Aaron Downs
In 19 games last season, one more than 2022, Downs increased his average to .261, tallying six hits in 23 at-bats and one RBI. In two college seasons, Downs, from Iowa, has played in 37 games, making only nine starts and recording 13 total hits.
Prediction: Having struggled to crack MSU’s everyday lineup, Downs could be a candidate to head elsewhere for more consistent playing time with two years of eligibility remaining.
Connor Hujsak
In his first season in Starkville after transferring from VCU, Hujsak batted .238 for the Bulldogs, collecting 10 hits in 42 at bats, including two homers and nine RBI in 25 games (six starts).
Prediction: Hujsak made 109 starts in his two years at VCU before seeing his playing time decline in Starkville and could be another candidate to head elsewhere for his final year of eligibility.
Von Seibert
Seibert’s playing time decreased in his second year with the Bulldogs from 35 games (four starts) in 2022 to just six total at-bats this past season, registering one hit and batting .167
Prediction: With two years of eligibility left, Seibert doesn’t appear to factor into MSU’s future plans.
Hollis Porter
Porter did not play during his true freshman season.
Prediction: Porter stays on the roster, though playing time may be scarce again next season.
Hunter Hines
Hines put together one of the best home run hitting seasons in program history. His 22 long balls this spring fell just seven short of the single-season program record held by Bruce Castoria in 1981. Hines hit .297 this year, starting all but one game for the Bulldogs this season. He collected 60 hits and 61 RBIs on his way to being an All-SEC First Team player.
Prediction: Luckily for MSU, Hines is not draft eligible until after next season and will be a force in the middle of its lineup again next spring.
David Mershon
Mershon battled preseason injuries this winter, but by April, he established himself as MSU’s shortstop of the future. In 30 games (25 starts) Mershon batted .280 during his true freshman season, tallying 23 hits, five RBIs and 12 stolen bases with an on-base percentage of .427.
Prediction: Mershon will be starting in MSU’s middle infield next season and likely leading off in its lineup.
Amani Larry
Larry made his mark as MSU’s starting second baseman in his first year in Starkville. In 53 games (52 starts), Lary batted .297, tallying 51 hits, seven homers, 30 RBIs, 19 stolen bases and an on-base percentage of .451.
Prediction: Larry is considered a Top-400 prospect for this summer’s MLB Draft and will likely begin his professional career.
Nate Chester
In his first season in Starkville, Chester played in 15 games and made four starts for the Bulldogs. He batted .211 with four hits and two RBIs.
Prediction: With two years of eligibility left, Chester could stay with MSU as a reserve infielder.
Slate Alford
Alford saw his batting average jump from .209 to .248 during his sophomore season, playing in 45 games for MSU and starting 40 at third base. He tallied 39 hits for the Bulldogs, including nine homers and 36 RBIs, though committed 13 errors in the field, which was second-most in the SEC this season.
Prediction: A source close to the program told The Dispatch that Alford was asked to return next season during the team’s exit interviews with the coaching staff earlier this week.
Lane Forsythe
In his third season with MSU, Forsythe played in a career-low 38 games for the Bulldogs, batting .248 with 27 hits, two homers and 14 RBIs. He also committed an SEC-high 15 errors in the field.
Prediction: A source close to the program told The Dispatch that Forsythe will be entering the transfer portal this offseason for his final year of eligibility.
Ross Highill
In his true freshman season, Highfill established himself as a promising SEC catcher for the Bulldogs. In 39 games (36 starts), Highfill tallied 28 hits, including nine homers and 28 RBIs. He committed just two errors behind the plate with a fielding percentage of .995.
Prediction: Highfill will be MSU’s starting catcher again next season.
Bryce Hubbard
Hubbard played in three games for MSU last season, tallying one hit and one RBI in four at-bats.
Prediction: With Luke Hancock gone, Hubbard likely becomes MSU’s No. 2 catcher behind Highfill and should see his playing time increase next spring.
Ryan Williams
Williams, a catcher, did not play during his true freshman season this spring.
Prediction: Williams will likely be the No. 3 catcher for the Bulldogs next spring.
Out of eligibility
Luke Hancock: In 52 games last season, Hancock batted .287, his best mark since batting .326 as a freshman in 2019. In 171 at-bats, Hancock tallied 49 hits, five homers and 35 RBIs for the Bulldogs this spring.
Will Hoyle: A transfer from Duke, Hoyle played in 10 games for MSU this season, batting .357 with five hits and three RBIs.
