LEXINGTON, Ky. • Mississippi State’s “Air Raid” offense was in full effect against Kentucky on Saturday night, but it worked better for its opponent.
K.J. Costello and Will Rogers combined for six interceptions, which helped Kentucky win 24-2. Costello accounted for four of the interceptions, while Rogers threw two of his own in his first appearance in a MSU jersey.
The six interceptions tied the MSU school record, which was most recently done in 2007. Meanwhile, the six interceptions for Kentucky was the most for the Wildcats since 1993.
Costello’s third interception came with 10:37 remaining in the third quarter, which was MSU’s fourth-consecutive turnover spanning back to the first half. Costello went under center on MSU’s next drive but only pickup two yards on three plays.
Will Rogers came into the game on the subsequent drive, in which he completed his first four passes. Rogers’ appearance would only last three drives however, one of which ended in his first interception at Kentucky’s 18-yard line and played for three series.
Rogers would later sub in for Costello on the game’s final drive, which ended in an interception on the game’s final play.
Costello came back into the game following Rogers’ first pick, but he and the MSU offense only picked up 18 yards the rest of the game while tossing another pick, which was returned for a touchdown by Jordan Wright. MSU finished with 295 total yards, compared to 157 for Kentucky.
MSU’s Kylin Hill had a record- setting night in the receiving game, as he caught 15 passes for 79 yards. His reception count tied the MSU school record, which was previously set by Eric Moulds in 1995.
Mississippi State will return home to host No. 21-ranked Texas A&M (2-1) on Saturday at 3 p.m. Texas A&M is coming off a 41-38 victory over No. 4-ranked Florida thanks to a last-second field goal.
Extra Points
TURNING POINT: Costello’s fourth interception of the night was the only one returned for a touchdown, but it gave Kentucky a 21-2 lead after the extra point with 6:25 left in the game.
POINT MAN: Hill was MSU’s best receiver in a white uniform on Saturday, catching 15 passes.
TALKING POINT: “Long story short, offensively we’re not coaching very well right now, we have to coach better. If you look at this game, nearly every problem that we had was self inflicted.” – MSU coach Mike Leach