STARKVILLE • University of Texas making its move to the SEC might be on the horizon, but its transition to Mississippi State is already here.
MSU safeties coach Jason Washington came over in 2020 after three seasons at Texas, and he enters this season with a group that finally has some depth and versatility.
With Fred Peters injured most of last year, it left Washington with little to work in a pandemic-ridden season where depth was crucial.
The Bulldogs adjusted accordingly in the offseason, with Peters returning while Texas transfer Jalen Green came over to the SEC before his former school could follow.
Green brings an intriguing skillset as a natural cornerback who is being asked to transition to safety in Zach Arnett’s five-back defense.
While the new position provides its differences, Green’s one-on-one skills provide a luxury for Washington this year.
“Jalen is a big hands-on guy and likes to get his hands on receivers,” Washington said following Tuesday’s practice. “From his corner skills that he’s had, now we’re trying to work and develop his playing off with a lot of space. If he’s able to get his hands on you and that type of stuff, he’s pretty dominant.”
Green said Washington's role at MSU played a huge role in his decision — giving him a familiar face when he made the move.
As for Peters, he returns with little doubt. He said there wasn’t much of a decision to be made following his season-ending injury in October of last year.
Peters played in four games of his 2020 senior season where he earned his first career start (opener against LSU) before forcing and recovering a fumble against Kentucky.
Peters stayed engaged last season by talking to coaches and helping guide some of the younger guys, but that doesn’t compare to being back on the field.
“It feels great to be back with my teammates,” Peters said. “Just having fun out here.”
Peters has interchanged with Collin Duncan between bulldog and strong safety early in camp which echoes Leach’s comments about figuring out how the safety position will pan out as opposed to who the starters will be.
But behind Peters, Green and Duncan, players such as Londyn Craft showed flashes last season and could provide some needed rest for the starters.
“It feels good to have a lot of depth because if anyone gets tired, they can just rotate in,” Peters said.
Fall camp is a grind, particularly in the blistering heat, but the results could help alleviate any conditioning issues in the regular season.
Peters noted how the air raid offense keeps the secondary running non-stop throughout practice.
He also provided insight from the opposite side on how the offense has improved from its first season under Leach to this year.
“A lot of depth with (the offense),” Peters said. “They’re gonna be pretty good.”