Sam Purcell

SOUTH BEND, IN - March 17, 2023 - Mississippi State Head Coach Sam Purcell after 2023 Women’s Basketball NCAA Tournament First Round Game between the Creighton Blue Jays and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, IN.

 By Kevin Snyder

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Sam Purcell could sense the excitement at Starkville’s Georgia Blue restaurant as he worked a room full of MSU alumni at the first stop of this year’s Hail State Happy Hours tour. For hours, Purcell sat at tables, answering questions about his team’s roster and how to get season tickets.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you