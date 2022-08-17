Speaking at the Starkville Rotary Club and again at a press conference Monday, Mississippi State women’s basketball head coach Sam Purcell gave recognition to the support of the university administration and the strengths of his coaching staff, explaining why they’re an important part of his coaching philosophy and approach to taking the big job at Mississippi State.
“Obviously as a first-time head coach there’s no ego here,” Purcell said. “I’m only as good as the people I surround myself with, and (athletic director) John (Cohen) gave me a great budget to go out and hire some of the best staff from across the country, stealing from other successful programs.”
Purcell indicated he was confident in his position even as a new head coach partly because of his experience working with Jeff Walz at Louisville, but the experience also made him confident in going about assembling his own coaching staff.
“I just left a hall of famer in Jeff Walz, and it’s his leadership and the way he went about running his program that he put us as assistants in a position to lead. We were out in practices, we were in home visits by ourselves, and I can’t thank that man enough for what he did, and there’s a reason that program is successful. Some of the same things that he taught me and the way he went about it is the same model that I’m using here at Mississippi State.”
Purcell said he knew early on he wanted a strong support system in his staff, and he assembled a group of assistants and team staff that he trusts as leaders to help run the program. And like he saw from Walz at Louisville, he’s already letting his assistants express themselves in the work that they do.
Looking at the staff he’s assembled, it’s easy to see why.
Joi Williams, the assistant athletic director for women’s basketball, is an important leader and resource for the staff as well as the players. Her courtside experience is valuable not just for Purcell but for the rest of the coaching staff who continue to expand their own understanding of the game.
“I want to have a program where I have young assistants who aspire to be head coaches,” Purcell said of Williams, “so to have somebody like Joi on my staff to also help them reach their dreams one day and go on and fulfill. And we’d love her to stay in Starkville as long as we can, but to have someone like that in the office makes for a great work environment and will definitely make sure we stay on track for success.”
Gabe Lazo is one assistant coach with such aspirations, already experienced as a head coach in youth basketball and as an assistant coach in college basketball. His recruiting prowess and knowledge of the game at the youth and collegiate level has made him an asset already.
- Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans
Assistant coach Corry Irvin is a longtime successful high school coach with strong connections in AAU basketball, and she’s been able to contribute to the team off the court as well. In Purcell’s press conference he spoke more about Irvin’s team blog, Corry’s Corner, which came from her passion for writing and storytelling. Purcell saw that as an opportunity for her to contribute in her own way and help share the process with the fanbase, and she’s shared a monthly blog post on the team website since joining the staff.
Assistant coach Murriel Page, a Mississippi native, played in the Southeastern Conference for Florida and in the WNBA with the Washington Mystics and Los Angeles Sparks. Purcell sees her as an excellent resource for players, offering wisdom from a career of playing experience as well as coaching.
Purcell also spoke of the relationship he has with strength coach Kaiti Jones, someone he knows from his time at Louisville and who couldn’t turn down the opportunity to work with him again.
“Kaiti has always believed in me, and I appreciate that,” Purcell said. “I’ve told everyone from Day 1 I’m a big relationship person, and when I was at Louisville, Kaiti always looked at me and she said, ‘Sam, when you’re a head coach, I’m going to come work for you.’”
Purcell was sure to appreciate Jones and remember to “send her a birthday card,” and when the opportunity arose she answered the call, taking the job without even visiting. Jones left her job as a strength coach with the Sacramento Kings to come to State and share her expert training with the Bulldogs.
The level of experience that will be on the sideline shows Purcell’s desire for an ambitious staff — people who can be mentors and life coaches as well as basketball coaches.
The depth of the coaching staff gives Purcell flexibility in addressing key areas of development, and shows the players the ambition he has to build a winning culture in every level of the building. That drive matters to Purcell, and it will matter for the players and recruits as well.
“You can see the dynamics of our staff. We are all from different walks of life. We all bring something different to the table, and I could not be more excited about what our young women have for resources to help them both academically and athletically,” Purcell said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.