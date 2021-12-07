Ole Miss senior defensive end Sam Williams and Mississippi State redshirt sophomore tackle Charles Cross were named first-team All-SEC by the league's coaches Tuesday afternoon.
Rebels redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral, junior running back Jerrion Ealy (all-purpose player) and Bulldogs sophomore cornerback Emmanuel Forbes were second-team selections.
Williams has already set the single-season school sack record for No. 8 Ole Miss (10-2 overall, 6-2 SEC) with 12.5. The Rebels will play in the Sugar Bowl against No. 7 Baylor on New Year's Day. Williams, in his third year with the Rebels after transferring from Northeast Mississippi Community College, has 22.5 sacks in his career.
Cross has the second-highest blocking grade (86.7) in the SEC by an offensive tackle by Pro Football Focus (PFF) and only allowed two sacks in 919 snaps this season. He was a PFF All-SEC first team selection. He also won the Kent Hull trophy for Mississippi's top offensive lineman this year.
Corral has accounted for 31 total touchdowns this season and is ninth nationally in total offense per game at 327.7 yards. Corral, the preseason first-team selection at quarterback, is the only player in the country with 3,000 passing yards and 500 rushing yards. Alabama's Bryce Young was the first-team selection announced on Tuesday.
Ealy got off to a slow start in 2021 but thrived late, finishing with a team-high 705 rushing yards, 30 catches for 214 yards and seven total touchdowns. He also averaged 23.7 yards per kick return. Ealy was one of four Ole Miss players to run for at least 500 yards this season.
Forbes led Mississippi State (7-5, 4-4) with three interceptions. He also made 53 tackles, including 4.5 for loss, and had one sack. He broke up five passes as well. Forbes is the first Bulldogs cornerback selected All-SEC by coaches since Darius Slay in 2012.