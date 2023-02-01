STARKVILLE — When Samantha Ricketts took a job as an assistant softball coach at Mississippi State in July 2014, she never expected to be in Starkville for nine years.
Ricketts figured she would follow a path walked by many young coaches before her: spend a couple years with the Bulldogs, try to improve their offense and eventually seek out her first head coaching job at a mid-major school.
So much for that.
Ricketts was promoted to associate head coach in July 2018, took the head coaching reins a year later and has taken the Bulldogs to new heights ever since.
“God’s plan (was) obviously a lot different and greater than I could have imagined,” Ricketts told the Starkville Rotary Club on Monday.
Ricketts led Mississippi State to its first NCAA Super Regional appearance in May after the Bulldogs upset No. 2 Florida State in the regional round.
But she made it clear MSU isn’t happy to coast on the success it achieved last season.
“We’re not done,” Ricketts said. “It’s not, ‘We did it once and now everybody’s happy.’ I had a team full of players who were really upset at the end of last year watching somebody else celebrate a trip to Oklahoma City on our field.
“And that’s good. Before that, I was the only one in the dugout who’d ever played in a Super Regional game.”
That came during a standout career at Oklahoma, where Ricketts was a two-time all-American and a finalist for national player of the year. After playing for the Sooners, the San Jose native served as an assistant at Wichita State before coming to Starkville.
“I grew up in California, started my softball journey in Oklahoma and, as my mom tells me, keep moving further and further away from her,” Ricketts joked. “That’s fine. She can fly.”
Ricketts is fine with it, too. She said she realized she wasn’t coming back once she left California, and her aversion to traffic isn’t the only reason Ricketts fell in love with Starkville.
A player who found her spot on Oklahoma’s roster late and felt out of place on a team full of five-star recruits, Ricketts said she identifies with the “blue-collar” mentality she’s found at MSU.
“When you look at the history of Mississippi State athletics, it’s very much a chip-on-your-shoulder, we’re-going-to-prove-people-wrong-type attitude across the board,” Ricketts said. “That’s how I grew up. That’s how I got to where I was.”
Her team is also in the business of proving people wrong.
After reaching Super Regionals as an unseeded team last season, the Bulldogs were picked 11th in the Southeastern Conference by the league’s coaches.
MSU brings back nearly its whole team, but a pair of departures will be critical.
“We return everybody but really those two main ones: Annie Willis, who was the No. 1 pitcher for us last year and had a majority of the innings, and then obviously Mia Davidson, who did the catching and obviously hit all the home runs,” Ricketts said. “All of them.”
Ricketts hopes a top-20 freshman class — with a top-10 group in the wings for the 2024 season — can help offset the losses of Willis and the all-American Davidson.
The Bulldogs also landed Florida State transfer outfielder Kiersten Landers, although Ricketts said MSU doesn’t want to rely too heavily on the transfer portal.
“We use it more so trying to fill a hole and fill a need,” she said. “For me and my staff, we really believe in our development and our recruiting.”
Ricketts said the Bulldogs’ recruiting efforts have taken off since their recent postseason run, and a new indoor facility currently under construction is another part of that.
The building is expected to open by the end of the 2023 season. With a $7 million price tag, it will contain batting cages, a locker room, a clubhouse, a training room, a film room and more.
Ricketts said initial conversations were centered on a cheaper, less exhaustive facility, but that idea didn’t stick.
“There were a lot of people at a really high level in our athletic department who said, ‘No. Let’s do this the right way,’” Ricketts said. “‘Let’s take care of the women over there at softball and give them everything that they need.’”
With as young as the Bulldogs’ players are, they still need support. A lot of that comes from the coaching staff.
Those who get in trouble are subject to sessions of “Adulting 101 with Coach Ricketts,” a weekly appointment in Ricketts’ office. Topics include budgeting and other real-world lessons.
“You pay your rent every month, not just when you feel like it — things like that,” Ricketts said. “You would be surprised what these girls come up with.”
For players navigating a still-new world of name, image and likeness, financial advice from coaches can be important.
Plenty of Mississippi State players have NIL deals, including center fielder Brylie St. Clair, whose partnerships include a local optometry clinic. The Bellsmith custom cowbell company currently has five Bulldogs signed and is on the verge of adding more.
NIL has come under fire for misuse in men’s revenue sports like football, but Ricketts said it’s operating as designed for women’s sports like softball.
“For us in the female sports, I think it’s really kind of working out the way it was meant to,” she said.
That phrase could apply to many things when it comes to the Bulldogs’ program, not least of which is the choice to name Ricketts head coach.
She led the nation in wins in the shortened 2020 season, took Mississippi State to its third straight regional final in 2021 and helped MSU make the leap last spring.
And although it hasn’t been the path Ricketts originally intended, she couldn’t imagine another one.
“I really have loved every minute of it,” she said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.