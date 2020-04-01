STARKVILLE – No one was more excited for Mississippi State to host the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament for the fifth straight year than Vic Schaefer.
But Schaefer’s ninth-ranked Bulldogs, which went 27-6 and finished second in the Southeastern Conference, never got that opportunity when the season was cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak.
While he understands the severity and necessity of the circumstances that led to the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament, Schaefer’s heart still goes out to his team.
“I’m really disappointed for my players and my staff because I know how hard they’ve worked during the course of the season,” Schaefer told the Daily Journal. “...After going through the gauntlet of the SEC, you’re prepared and ready for anything. I believe we would’ve made another run just like we have the last several years and have a chance to play again on the last day of the year.
“I’m certainly disappointed that our kids – our freshmen in particular – didn’t have a chance to walk out on Humphrey Coliseum’s floor as a host in the NCAA Tournament and play in front of those fans in such a tremendous event. I just felt like they’d paid the price and deserved it.”
Those freshmen - led by Gillom Award winner Rickea Jackson – will be the core of what Schaefer builds his team around for the next few years.
“They certainly challenged us and challenged me but at the same time they energized me,” Schaefer said. “I love their youth and they’re going to be great. They’re all quality kids from tremendous families. I love their competitive spirit and really excited about their future.”
One of those freshmen, however, won’t be part of those plans. Guard Jayla Hemingway entered the transfer portal after appearing in 25 games this past season and averaged 1.6 points, one rebound and a team-low 6.8 minutes per game.
“I’m really disappointed in that but at the same time completely understand where she’s coming from on certain things,” Schaefer said. “It’s hard in this league as a freshman and that first year can be a real challenge. I love Jayla and love her family. We wish her and her family the very best down the line. They’ll always be a part of our Bulldog family.”
Hemingway’s departure does free up a scholarship for next season but Schaefer is unsure if he will use it or hold onto it for a future class.
ESPNW has already picked MSU No. 3 in its “Way-Too-Early Top 25” rankings for 2020-21 behind South Carolina and Stanford.
“It’s flattering but at the same time you’ve got to go earn that and wear it,” Schaefer said.
State has two top 100 signees joining the fold next season in five-star guard Madison Hayes and four-star forward DeYona’ Gaston. Hayes is the Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year and a McDonald’s All-American while Gaston is a 6-foot-2 Class 6A All-State selection from Texas.
“I love both of our freshmen,” Schaefer said. “I think they come in with a real edge to them. I think they bring a competitive spirit that they’re not going to play second fiddle to anyone. I think that’s why we recruited them. I love how they’ve got some toughness to them. They’re going to come in and compete and I think our team needs that injected into them.”
Schaefer will also have former Michigan State transfer Sidney Cooks eligible after sitting out this past season. Cooks averaged 9.5 points in both her seasons as a Spartan and at 6-foot-4 will give the Bulldogs a scoring and rebounding threat in the post along with Jessika Carter.
“I’m really excited about her,” Schaefer said. “There were days where we couldn’t guard her in practice. She’s really going to add to our team. We can really put some offensive weapons on the floor next year.”
Until basketball resumes, Schaefer has been practicing his own style of social distancing by spending each morning turkey hunting and fishing in the afternoons.
In fact, his only venture out in public lately was a trip to Wal-Mart to buy some crickets to fish with.
“I went in there with a bandanna on looking like an old bank robber from the old west cowboy movies,” Schaefer said.
Schaefer’s outdoor bounty includes a gobbler with a 10-inch beard and 1 1/8 inch spurs and his share of crappie and bluegill.