STARKVILLE — Shakeel Moore’s 3-pointer from the right wing nestled itself between the rim and the backboard, getting stuck with surprising force between the two.
The Mississippi State guard’s “wedgie” was one of six straight misses by the Bulldogs in the second half Saturday against Ole Miss, including five from behind the arc. At one point, MSU had made just one of its 10 triples and was sitting at 26.2 percent from the field. The visiting Rebels had opened up their biggest lead — seven points — at Humphrey Coliseum.
But it didn’t take long for the switch to flip.
Maybe the law of averages kicked in. Maybe the Bulldogs chose that moment to put their offensive inertia in the dust. But whatever it was, Mississippi State played like a team possessed for the next several minutes.
MSU made its next six shots, including 3-pointers from Moore and Eric Reed Jr., catapulting itself into the lead for good in a 64-54 win over Ole Miss in Starkville.
The Bulldogs picked up their first SEC victory at a critical time after losing their first two conference games to No. 7 Alabama and No. 8 Tennessee.
Mississippi State outscored Ole Miss 33-16 from the 12:43 mark until the end of the game, kicking its often rusty offense into gear and sustaining the production.
So dominant were the Bulldogs down the stretch that they led by as many as 13 points on a dunk by redshirt freshman KeShawn Murphy with 1:22 to play.
Only two Bulldogs finished in double figures: big men Will McNair (13) and Tolu Smith (12). McNair, a transfer from New Mexico State, set a season-high mark with the Bulldogs.
Matthew Murrell led Ole Miss with 19 points, 15 of which came in the second half.
Like the Bulldogs, the Rebels picked up their game in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to make a difference.
A stepback 3 by Murrell over McNair answered a triple from Moore that briefly gave Mississippi State a 39-38 lead, but MSU scored the next eight points and never trailed again.
Three-pointers from Dashawn Davis, who was fouled on the play, and Reed pushed the lead into double digits.
Mississippi State led by as many as eight points in the first half, but a layup by Murrell at the halftime buzzer cut the Bulldogs’ advantage to three at the break.
A jumper from Murrell tied the game less than two minutes into the second half, and an 11-1 Rebels run followed to give Ole Miss its biggest cushion.
But MSU came roaring back to turn the game on its head.
The Bulldogs will hope to carry their momentum into road games at Georgia on Wednesday and Auburn on Saturday, while Ole Miss will look for its first conference win against Auburn on Tuesday in Oxford.
