The path ahead of Mississippi State football is simple: win three games and you’re bowl eligible.
Certainly the team has higher aspirations than the minimum six wins, but every goal starts somewhere.
Pro Football Focus likes MSU, giving the Bulldogs an 82 percent chance to become bowl eligible. PFF projects MSU to win 6.8 games.
Mississippi State will dictate its own path. The good MSU team that upset Texas A&M last Saturday can beat most anyone. The bad MSU team that faltered for crucial stretches against Memphis and LSU can lose to most anyone.
Here’s how the remaining schedule looks for the Bulldogs out of the bye week:
Oct.16 vs Alabama
This week: at Texas A&M
Will Rogers clearly embraces the underdog mentality. MSU will need 100 times more of that against the nation’s top team and defending champion.
Alabama looked vulnerable once this season in its 31-29 win at Florida a couple weeks ago but answered any questions in its thumping of Ole Miss last weekend.
Alabama is third in the nation scoring 45 points per game. Behind linebacker Will Anderson who Lane Kiffin regarded as a potential first overall pick, Alabama has allowed 18 points per game.
Oct. 23 at Vanderbilt
This week: at Florida
Vanderbilt struggled to fend off UConn at home.
UConn is regarded by some to be the worst FBS football team.
Vanderbilt is an SEC school.
Oct. 30 vs Kentucky
This week: vs LSU
Here’s where things get interesting.
Kentucky comes to town and kicks off a key stretch of where MSU will make or break its season.
UK jumped from unranked to No. 16 in the AP poll after last weekend’s win against Florida. To illustrate how open the SEC is this season, Kentucky struggled to beat South Carolina the week prior.
If MSU has goals greater than six wins, this is likely a must-win.
The Halloween weekend matchup also serves as a measuring stick game for where MSU’s offense has gone in Year 2 of Mike Leach.
MSU already averages six more points per game, but no defense stifled MSU last season quite like the Kentucky’s. Last season’s 24-2 loss at Kentucky was one of the ugliest in Leach’s short time at the helm.
Nov. 6 at Arkansas
This week: at Ole Miss
Arkansas might be the toughest team to figure out to this point.
The Razorbacks were projected to finish behind every SEC West team besides the Bulldogs in the preseason media poll.
After wins against Texas and Texas A&M, Arkansas appeared to be legit and was a top-10 team. Then Arkansas got ran out of the building at Georgia last weekend — something that will occur to most teams playing at Georgia this season.
Arkansas relies on its running game, which bodes well for an MSU defense ranking third in the SEC in rushing yards allowed per game (89.4) despite facing two of best rushing teams in the nation (N.C. State and Texas A&M).
Force Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson to throw and most teams have a chance.
Nov. 13 at Auburn
This week: vs Georgia
It appears Auburn’s season will come down to which version of quarterback Bo Nix shows up.
Against Georgia State two weeks ago, Nix was benched for T.J. Finley. Nix then led Auburn past LSU the following weekend.
LSU is the lone good team — if LSU is still a good team — Auburn has beaten, though it battled on the road against playoff-contender Penn State.
Nov. 20 vs Tennessee State
This week: Bye
Louisiana Tech provided a scare in week 1 for Mississippi State. It would be hard to imagine MSU leaving room for Tennessee State to stay in the game especially if MSU is in the 4-5 win range.
Tennessee State is 2-3 with wins against Kentucky State and Austin Peay — a team Tennessee State will face again a week before coming to Starkville.
Nov. 25 vs Ole Miss
This week: vs Arkansas
This year’s Egg Bowl is shaping up to be another iconic one.
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is among the best in the nation and will be in the Heisman conversation if he returns to his pre-Alabama-game production.
Ole Miss averages nearly 53 points per game in its three games prior to last Saturday’s loss at Alabama — but the combined record of those three teams is 6-9.
With an MSU defense known to give up explosive plays, facing Ole Miss could present issues. But if the Bulldogs can continue to minimize the big plays like they did against the Aggies, then it’s among the few defensive units in the SEC capable of slowing down the Rebels.
Frankly, it’s the Egg Bowl. Crazy things will happen regardless of stats, rankings or expectations.