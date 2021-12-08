STARKVILLE – Texas Tech football is in a spot unlike many in college football history.
Matt Wells was fired as head coach in late October. Offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie was then named interim head coach.
Cumbie – who is now Louisiana Tech’s head coach – continued in that role for the final four games of the season, and he will coach Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl against Mississippi State on Dec. 28.
Through this turmoil, what sticks out most to MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett isn’t who stands on the sideline for Texas Tech in three weeks. It’s the fact that Texas Tech will have a team worthy of being in Memphis.
“All those players did was go to work and win more football games,” Arnett said. “And those guys certainly deserve to be in postseason play.”
Texas Tech averaged 30 points per game this season — which includes being shutout two weeks ago against No. 9 Oklahoma State.
“Ever since Coach (Mike) Leach was at Texas Tech, they've been known for their offensive production,” Arnett said. “Coach Cumbie did a tremendous job as the offensive coordinator and then as the interim head coach.”
Pro Football Focus grades Texas Tech as the No. 29 FBS passing offense, despite needing to make changes at quarterback.
Donovan Smith has been the guy under center the previous four games (at Oklahoma, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, at Baylor) for Texas Tech and has had success.
Smith completed 66 of 106 passes in that span, though it’s worth noting 20 of those incompletions came against Oklahoma State.
Since taking over as starter, Smith has thrown six touchdowns and two interceptions.
Smith was used only as a rushing threat in the other six games he was utilized while Henry Colombi was starting.
As Smith has been used more in the passing game, his rushing numbers have swayed due to sacks. But he has still run for 125 yards on 51 attempts this season with two touchdowns.
Erik Ezukanma is Smith’s top target in the passing game. Ezukanma leads Texas Tech with 48 catches for 705 yards and four touchdowns this season.
Tech has also found ways to utilize Ezukanma in the rushing game, as the junior receiver has run eight times this season for 139 yards and another pair of touchdowns.
The Tech offense averages 408 yards per game, with 150 coming on the ground.
The Red Raiders have a trio of running backs who have made plays this season, but none have rushed for more than 500 yards this season.
Tahj Brooks has 472 rushing yards on 71 attempts with six touchdowns. SaRodorick Thompson took advantage of Brooks missing some time by rushing for 445 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games.
Xavier White has been the consistent option in terms of availability, having played in 12 games this season. However, he has the fewest attempts (64) of the three for 311 yards and three touchdowns.
“We’ll turn the film on and dive into it, and coaches and players alike, you'll see exactly why they're in a bowl game,” Arnett said. “They’ve got talented players who run around fast, change direction, throw and catch it well, block well up front - I mean, it's a good football team.”