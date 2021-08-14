STARKVILLE – Saturday served as a chance for a bounty of college football coaches to gauge how their teams have progressed through a week of fall camp.
Mississippi State was no exception, as the team shifted from its practice fields to Davis Wade Stadium for a glimpse of where the team stands heading into its second season with Mike Leach at the helm.
MSU’s quarterback battle, which Leach narrowed to incumbent Will Rogers and transfer Chance Lovertich, continued with Rogers taking the first-team snaps as he has throughout camp.
In three drives, Rogers went 11 of 20 for 79 yards including an eight-yard floating touchdown pass to Jaden Walley in the corner of the north endzone.
“A little up and down,” Leach said of his assessment of Rogers. “I thought several times really good. Then we had some dropped balls or sacks that cost the whole unit. Collectively, I thought he did pretty good, but definitely there’s a play or two he wants back.”
Lovertich went 19 of 30 in his three drives, throwing for 152 yards and a 3-yard touchdown to Austin Williams against the first-team defense.
“He’s had a good camp,” Leach said of Lovertich. “He continues to improve. One thing is he’ll pull the trigger. That helps him when he’s got his eyes in the right place and making good choices.”
The focus for the offense following a full offseason of implementing Leach’s Air Raid was continued reps leading to consistency.
Leach said after a few practices that his team was streaky rather than consistent, and one scrimmage still leaves more to be desired.
Leach said he wished Rogers would have done more himself on occasion to avoid sacks but thought an offensive line that struggled last season did not stand out in the scrimmage.
“Obviously the protection was suspect there,” Leach said. “Some of these guys gotta get tougher. Some of them may think that they’re better than they are, so we’ve gotta get that out of them.”
Jordan Davis injured
The biggest question to come from practice surrounds the status of Jordan Davis, who suffered what appeared to be a left leg injury.
Davis was carted off after a play at the line left him struggling to put much pressure on his leg. He had a sack earlier in the scrimmage.
Davis was among the first names Leach mentioned following the teams first practice when asked about players who stood out.
Davis made the transition from Sam linebacker to defensive end midway through last season. Though he showed improvement as the season winded down, Davis said the key for him was the mental aspect of making the move while now focusing on the finer details.
Goal line defense
In a scrimmage, Leach said a team does well if both sides “have plenty to be pissed about” and MSU’s goal line situations might be a good example why.
Leach felt the offense could have been better in those situations, but the defense showed quality tackling in spots as well.
The highlight came late in practice when DeShawn Page and Rodney Groce Jr. combined to stuff the offense at the goal line.
While the defense impressed in goal-to-go spots, Leach said the offense got away with certain third-and-long situations.
The defense combined for two interceptions (both against Daniel Greek) along with two forced fumbles, three tackles for loss, 10 sacks and five pass breakups.
“We’re not as consistent as we want to be,” Leach said. “But we do have an explosive quality.”