STARKVILLE – There was nothing on the line for Mississippi State on Saturday, no NCAA seeding, no push for a bye in the SEC Tournament.
Win or lose the season was going to end, and it looked like a lot of other games this season.
No. 1 Tennessee completed a series sweep with a 10-5 win at Dudy Noble Field.
It’s the fourth time this season the Bulldogs have been swept — almost half of their 10 SEC series.
A year removed from the national championship Mississippi State (26-30, 9-21 SEC) finishes 0-for-May and on an 11-game losing streak in conference play.
The Vols (49-7, 25-5) finished one win shy of 50 regular season wins.
They opened up a 10-2 lead in the sixth with three runs on three hits against MSU reliever Jackson Fristoe.
Mississippi State had been outscored 41-7 in the series when it began to find success against the back end of the Tennessee bullpen with three runs over the seventh and eighth innings.
"There’s a fine line between winning and losing, I can tell you that. You need a great bullpen if you’re going to win in the SEC. That got us this year, not the kids, but the roles and building roles. We’ve got to do a good job of that in the off-season," MSU coach Chris Lemonis said.
In their finale the Bulldogs committed four errors and sustained another pitching injury, this one to starter Cade Smith who left after 22 pitches while not recording an out in the second.
Lemonis said he felt like his pitching staff was "running on fumes" at the end of the season. Without season-ending injuries sustained by the staff Lemonis said he felt this team was not necessarily an Omaha squad but likely in the NCAA Tournament.
“Totally different emotion for me. Last year we were on top of the world. Right now I feel like we’re at the bottom. It’s a terrible feeling,” senior first baseman Luke Hancock said.
A lot happened in the second inning, none of it good for Mississippi State.
Drew Gilbert reached on a catcher’s interference call against Logan Tanner and was on base to score on Luc Lipcius’ home run to give the Vols a 2-1 lead.
Two batters later Blake Burke reached when Brad Cumbest and Lane Forsythe collided in shallow left-center. The ball dropped, and Cumbest left the game holding his chin.
On the same play Smith was pulled and was favoring his pitching arm while he walked off the field. Pico Kohn took the mound.
Lemonis said pulling Smith, a sophomore from Southaven, was a precautionary move.
“I don’t think it was anything crazy. We’re just trying to be smart. Cade’s got a big future in this game,” Lemonis said.
In the fourth the Bulldogs were unable to execute when Lipcius hung himself up between first and second. Seth Stephenson broke for home, and Luke Hancock’s throw was way over the head of Tanner.
State’s third error gave the Vols a 6-2 lead, and Lipcius ended up at third.
MSU took a 1-0 lead in the first on an RJ Yeager home run.
Pregame
Last game for Mississippi State today.
That would probably be the case even if the Bulldogs had held on in the seventh against No. 1 Tennessee last night. Just too much water under the bridge.
But the Bulldogs were in it last night. Maybe they will be again.
Tennessee 48-7, 24-5
LF Seth Stephenson
1B Luc Lipcius
RF Jordan Beck
CF Drew Gilbert
3B Trey Lipscomb
2B Jorel Ortega
DH Blake Burke
C Evan Russell
SS Cortland Lawson
RHP Drew Beam 8-1, 2.54
MSU 26-29, 9-20
2B RJ Yeager
1B Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
LF Brad Cumbest
RF Kellum Clark
3B Kamren James
CF Brayland Skinner
SS Lane Forsythe
RHP Cade Smith 4-3, 3.66
Top 1
Smith retires the Vols in order.
Bottom 1
Yeager leads off with a home run. Dogs lead 1-0.
Top 2
Gilbert reaches on catcher's interference, and Lipscomb homers. Vols lead 2-1. Cumbest collides with Forsythe. Ball drops, and Vols have two on. Cumbest stays down and is tended by training staff. Cumbest is coming out of the game holding his chin. Also during this break Pico Cohn replaces Cade Smith who appears to have injured his pitching arm. Vols add a run on a sac fly and lead 3-1.
Bottom 2
Clark singles, steals second and James drives him in. It's 3-2 with one out. James steals second. Tries to steal third but slides off the bag and is out. Not that he wasn't there in time. Dogs are really getting a jump on UT freshman Drew Beam.
Top 3
Ortego's two-run home run makes it 5-2 Vols. Gilbert had singled up the middle and scored ahead of him.
Bottom 3
Ben Joyce, the Vols' fireballer who has been clocked at 105 takes over. His first appearance of the weekend. Twelve of 13 fastballs are at least 102. Two are 103. One of the 102s hits Hancock in the leg, but there are no other baserunners. UT 5, MSU 2
Top 4
Vols add a run on a throwing error and lead 6-2.
Bottom 4
Dogs load the bases with one out against fireballer Ben Joyce but after a pitching change Kirby Connell gets two quick outs to strand three. UT 6, MSU 2
Top 5
Russell homers to the second level of the outfield party section. Vols lead 7-2.
Top 6
Three-straight hits off Jackson Fristoe to start the sixth, the third a two-run single. Vols lead 9-2.
That also gives Tennessee 40 runs for the weekend.
Three runs on four hits in the inning. Vols lead 10-2.
Bottom 7
Dogs find a Tennessee pitcher they can dominate. Camden Sewell faces four batters, gives up four hits and a run. Bases are loaded as Vols make a change. Tennessee leads 10-3.
Dogs get one more run, but the inning ends on a double play. UT 10, MSU 3