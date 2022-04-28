featured Seattle selects Mississippi State left tackle Charles Cross ninth overall By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Apr 28, 2022 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross holds a team jersey after he was chosen by the Seattle Seahawks with the ninth overall pick at the NFL Draft on Thursday night in Las Vegas. AP MSU tackle Charles Cross got an early first-round phone call Thursday night. Austin Perryman/MSU Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charles Cross is going to Seattle.The Mississippi State left offensive tackle was taken by the Seahawks with the ninth pick in Thursday’s first round of the NFL draft, the third tackle off the board.The selection was in line with most draft expectations for Cross. Most observers had him going in the top half of the first round, some within the first 10 picks. Mississippi State discussion with Parrish Alford & Stefan Krajisnik Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans Tackles Ickey Ekwonu of North Carolina State and Evan Neal of Alabama were drafted ahead of Cross.Offensive tackle was one of the Seahawks' top needs. Quarterback and cornerback were considered other needs, according to Seattle media.Cross becomes the Bulldogs' first first-round pick since 2019 when three players were selected in the first 27 picks.He is State's first top-10 pick since running back Michael Haddix went eighth overall to Philadelphia in 1983.ESPN analyst Booger McFarland called Cross the best pass-blocker in the draft.At 6-foot-5, 310 pounds Cross has impressed scouts with his athleticism and nimble footwork.He ran a 4.95 40 at the NFL Combine.While his ability to set quickly, use his hands and steer edge rushers away from the play have been praise many would like to see his strength increase and run-blocking improve.A native of Laurel, Cross was a late bloomer in the recruiting rankings becoming a five-star prospect with two services.He appeared in three MSU games as a true freshman in 2019 before redshirting.He earned his first college start in the season opener at LSU in 2020 and shined as quarterback KJ Costello threw for an SEC-record 623 yards and five touchdowns. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nfl Draft Charles Cross Msu Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters