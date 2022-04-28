Charles Cross is going to Seattle.

The Mississippi State left offensive tackle was taken by the Seahawks with the ninth pick in Thursday’s first round of the NFL draft, the third tackle off the board.

The selection was in line with most draft expectations for Cross. Most observers had him going in the top half of the first round, some within the first 10 picks.

Tackles Ickey Ekwonu of North Carolina State and Evan Neal of Alabama were drafted ahead of Cross.

Offensive tackle was one of the Seahawks' top needs. Quarterback and cornerback were considered other needs, according to Seattle media.

Cross becomes the Bulldogs' first first-round pick since 2019 when three players were selected in the first 27 picks.

He is State's first top-10 pick since running back Michael Haddix went eighth overall to Philadelphia in 1983.

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland called Cross the best pass-blocker in the draft.

At 6-foot-5, 310 pounds Cross has impressed scouts with his athleticism and nimble footwork.

He ran a 4.95 40 at the NFL Combine.

While his ability to set quickly, use his hands and steer edge rushers away from the play have been praise many would like to see his strength increase and run-blocking improve.

A native of Laurel, Cross was a late bloomer in the recruiting rankings becoming a five-star prospect with two services.

He appeared in three MSU games as a true freshman in 2019 before redshirting.

He earned his first college start in the season opener at LSU in 2020 and shined as quarterback KJ Costello threw for an SEC-record 623 yards and five touchdowns.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

