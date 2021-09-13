Charles Cross, SEC OL of the Week

Charles Cross was named SEC offensive lineman of the week after Mississippi State's 24-10 win against N.C. State on Saturday.

Cross didn't allow a single pressure while MSU dropped back to pass on 51 snaps.

Pro Football Focus graded Cross' pass blocking in Week 2 as 27 points higher in Week 1 (from 61 to 88.8). It improved his pass blocking grade on the season to 76. 

His overall offensive grade against N.C. State was 73.6 while his run blocking was 60.8. 

Cross has led MSU to the second best pass blocking grade (78.3) in the SEC behind only Auburn (87.1).

The SEC's announcement of Cross' honor came less than an hour after it announced kickoff times for Week 4 games. 

Mississippi State will play host to LSU at 11 a.m. on Sept. 25 with the game airing on ESPN. 

MSU has its first road game of the season at 3 p.m. this Saturday in Memphis. 

