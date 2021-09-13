SEC announces LSU-Mississippi State kickoff, names Charles Cross top Week 2 lineman By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Sep 13, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charles Cross was named SEC offensive lineman of the week after Mississippi State's 24-10 win against N.C. State on Saturday.Cross didn't allow a single pressure while MSU dropped back to pass on 51 snaps.Pro Football Focus graded Cross' pass blocking in Week 2 as 27 points higher in Week 1 (from 61 to 88.8). It improved his pass blocking grade on the season to 76. His overall offensive grade against N.C. State was 73.6 while his run blocking was 60.8. Cross has led MSU to the second best pass blocking grade (78.3) in the SEC behind only Auburn (87.1).The SEC's announcement of Cross' honor came less than an hour after it announced kickoff times for Week 4 games. Mississippi State will play host to LSU at 11 a.m. on Sept. 25 with the game airing on ESPN. MSU has its first road game of the season at 3 p.m. this Saturday in Memphis. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Football Charles Cross Sec Offensive Lineman Of The Week Espn Lsu Kickoff Memphis Msu Sport Mississippi Sec Second Best N.c. Road Game Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists