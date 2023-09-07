BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – The Mississippi State men's basketball program had its 2023-24 SEC schedule revealed on Thursday by the conference office.
The SEC office and its television partners will unveil game times and TV network assignments at a later date.
As previously announced, Mississippi State's 18-game SEC schedule features at least one matchup with all 13 league opponents. The Bulldogs have drawn home-and-home matchups with fellow 2023 NCAA Tournament participants Alabama, Auburn and Kentucky along with Ole Miss and South Carolina.
The SEC slate for the Maroon and White is bookended with matchups against South Carolina. The Bulldogs travel to Columbia for the opener (Jan. 6), while the Gamecocks make the return trip to Starkville for the regular season finale (March 9). State has won three of its previous four meetings with South Carolina in SEC openers.
The Bulldogs will play three of their first five SEC games inside a renovated, state-of-the-art Humphrey Coliseum. A midweek matchup with Tennessee (Jan. 10), who appeared in last year's NCAA Sweet 16, serves as State's SEC opening act at home.
January's schedule also features three consecutive Saturday home dates with defending SEC champion Alabama (Jan. 13), Vanderbilt (Jan. 20) and Auburn (Jan. 27) sandwiched between midweek road tilts versus Kentucky (Jan. 17), Florida (Jan. 24) and Ole Miss (Jan. 30).
The February portion of the schedule starts at Alabama (Feb. 3) leading into a stretch of four of the next six games at home against Georgia (Feb. 7), Arkansas (Feb. 17), Ole Miss (Feb. 21) and Kentucky (Feb. 27) to wrap up the month.
The Bulldogs will make second-half SEC road stops at Missouri (Feb. 10), LSU (Feb. 24), Auburn (March 2) and Texas A&M (March 6).
Mississippi State's non-conference slate opens with a showcase matchup against Arizona State (Nov. 8), a fellow 2023 NCAA participant from the Pac-12 Conference, at the Barstool Sports Invitational in Chicago, Illinois.
The Bulldogs will make their highly-anticipated home debut at Humphrey Coliseum versus UT Martin (Nov. 11). The Maroon and White also plays host to North Alabama (Nov. 14), Southern (Dec. 3) and Murray State (Dec. 13) in Starkville. Additional non-conference home games, tip times and television information will be released at a later date.
Mississippi State faces off with Washington State (Nov. 18) from the Pac-12 Conference at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off hosted by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The Bulldogs also have a guaranteed matchup with either Northwestern or Rhode Island (Nov. 19) in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Mississippi State will travel to Georgia Tech (Nov. 28) for the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge. The Bulldogs return to Atlanta 11 days later versus Tulane (Dec. 9) inside State Farm Arena at the Holiday Hoopsgiving.
Mississippi State has a neutral site contest against North Texas (Dec. 17), the 2023 NIT Champions, at Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo. The Bulldogs also meet Rutgers (Dec. 23) from the Big Ten Conference at the Gotham Classic in Newark, New Jersey.
Mississippi State is led by Chris Jans, who guided the Bulldogs back to college basketball's biggest stage a season ago. Jans set a program single-season record for a first-year coach with 21 victories on the way to the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
The Maroon and White are among the nation's leaders returning 80.9 percent of its points, 72.4 percent of its rebounds, 83.8 percent of its assists, 83.6 percent of its steals and 75.2 percent of its blocks from last season.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.