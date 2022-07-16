As Mike Leach heads into his third season at Mississippi State, here are a few questions he's likely to hear on Tuesday:
Why is Will Rogers not here?
Half the SEC schools will take a quarterback to Atlanta.
Six of the other seven have no established returning starter and will go through QB competitions in camp.
Mississippi State, meanwhile, returns an experienced junior behind center. Rogers led the SEC in passing yards per game (364.5) and finished third nationally in total passing yards (4,739).
Last season he joined 2019 Heisman winner Joe Burrow of LSU as the only two college quarterbacks in the last 22 years to throw for at least 4,700 yards and 35 touchdowns while completing passes as a 73 percent clip.
Rogers hasn’t generated a ton of Heisman talk in the off-season, but he has been mentioned.
A visit to SEC Media Days would certainly elevate his profile.
Will the absence of Charles Cross affect Rogers’ accuracy?
When Rogers dropped to pass last season he had the luxury of Cross, a future top-10 pick, guarding his back side.
The candidates are Kwatrivous Johnson, a redshirt senior from Greenwood, and heralded junior college transfer Percy Lewis.
Johnson played mostly guard last season but has tackle experience from 2020. He got most of the first-team reps in the spring.
Cross’ consistency no doubt impacted Rogers’ ability to show poise and touch from the pocket.
What is the expectation for Jordan Davis after a torn ACL a year ago?
Davis, a defensive end, didn’t compete in the spring but is expected to be ready for August practice.
Once a top-five juco prospect, big things were expected from Davis last season. Some thought he could become the best rusher along the Bulldogs’ talented defensive front.
He appeared in nine games in 2020 and finished with 22 tackles but no sacks or tackles for loss.
Can Decamerion Richardson be a lockdown corner?
The MSU cornerbacks were tough to throw against last season in Emmanuel Forbes and Martin Emerson.
Forbes is back after leading the team with three interceptions and five pass break-ups.
Emerson was drafted by Cleveland in the third round.
Richardson was the team’s third corner last year.
He started the Liberty Bowl against Texas Tech after Emerson opted out and finished with four tackles.
Will your kicking game be better?
Mike Leach’s call for open tryouts on campus has not yet produced a star in the making.
Instead Leach has used the modern-day approach for getting better at any position — the transfer portal.
Massimo Biscardi, formerly of Coastal Carolina, and Ben Rayon, formerly of Northern Colorado, will compete.
There could be a situation where Rayon handles longer field goal attempts.
Field goals could have made the difference in a seven-win and eight- or nine-win regular season in 2021.