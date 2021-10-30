STARKVILLE – Mississippi State could not afford to lose players in its secondary after it became apparent safety Fred Peters would be out of Saturday’s 31-17 win against Kentucky.
That changed three plays into the game when potential first-round pick Martin Emerson was ejected due to a targeting penalty for a hit on Kentucky receiver Wan’Dale Robinson near the MSU sideline.
The following play, safety Shawn Preston — who started in place of Peters — picked off Kentucky quarterback Will Levis for the first of four takeaways in the game.
It was the first interception of Preston’s career and one that shifted momentum early.
“It was huge,” Leach said of the takeaways. “It was really huge. Kentucky is a team that’s about control — controlling on offense and hogging the clock… That broke the control suddenly.”
State has forced a takeaway in 41 of its last 48 games.
Decamerion Richardson stepped in for Emerson and had a quiet night, collecting just one solo tackle. However, Richardson helped hold Kentucky to 150 passing yards.
Of the 150 passing yards, 56 came on three plays.
“They ran to the ball good,” Leach said of the secondary. “They did a good job hawking it down.”
Rogers breaks passing records
MSU quarterback Will Rogers completed 36 of his 39 passes against Kentucky to set an SEC record for completion percentage in a single game (92.3 percent).
Leach was unaware of the record postgame, but when informed his reaction was simple.
“Oh he did, huh,” Leach said. “Well, good. We try to get as many of those as we can.”
Rogers’ 36 completions gave him 327 for the season, beating Dak Prescott’s previous record of 316 in 2015.
»PARRISH ALFORD: While Mississippi State running backs excel, defense does its thing
With four regular season games remaining, Rogers’ record is only set to ascend.
Rogers has 2,890 passing yards on the season for an average of 361 per game. He needs 907 more passing yards to break Prescott’s single-season record of 3,793 yards also set in 2015.
Key Drive
Mississippi State went 75 yards on nine plays to take its first lead of the game (14-10) with 1:40 remaining in the first half.
As it did most of the game, MSU used a mix of its running and passing game to set up the drive.
Rogers started the drive with a seven-yard completion to Lideatrick Griffin before a 12-yard run by Dillon Johnson. Rogers then rifled off five-straight completions to four different receivers before taking a one-yard run himself for a first down.
That set up a nine-yard touchdown run by Johnson — one of MSU’s three rushing touchdowns in the game.
Key Number – 35
Mississippi State’s 35 rushing attempts were a single-game high in Mike Leach’s tenure, beating a previous record of 30 rushes in last season’s Armed Forces Bowl against Tulsa.
MSU rushed for 94 yards — its second-most this season after running for 115 yards in a loss against LSU.
Mississippi State had 106 sack adjusted rushing yards.
Next Game
Mississippi State hits the road to take on Arkansas at 3 p.m. next Saturday.
Quotable
Mike Leach on stopping Kentucky’s run game: “Our defense was real active up front. We felt like it was important to affect the line of scrimmage on defense because you’ve gotta wreck the running lanes and make them bubble instead of just run straight ahead. You want to affect the quarterback. I thought these defensive linemen did both of those things.”
Bulldog Bites
Rogers has thrown a touchdown in 13 of his past 14 games.
This is the fourth time this season MSU has completed passes to 10-or-more receivers. Fourteen total receivers have caught a pass this season.
MSU’s 20 passing touchdowns this season already rank for sixth in a single season in program history.
MSU has scored on 91.2 percent of its red zone possessions.
MSU’s 35 rushes are the fourth-most attempts by any team coached by Leach.
Defensive tackle recorded his first-career interception.
This is the fifth time in eight games that MSU has held an opponent below 100 rushing yards in a game.
MSU running back Dillon Johnson had his second-career multi-touchdown game (at Georgia last season).