STARKVILLE — A busy week of Mississippi State hoops wraps up Sunday with the men’s and women’s teams traveling to Missouri.
For the women’s team, a crucial chance to stay on the right side of the NCAA tournament bubble awaits with a 2 p.m. tipoff.
MSU fans have appreciated their team’s battles in three tights losses — two at home against ranked opponents and a late collapse at Kentucky — while playing with just seven available players.
On the flip side, State has still lost three of four and can’t use its circumstances as means for getting into the tournament.
Missouri is a 10-seed in the latest ESPN bracketology. Sunday serves as a key Quadrant 1 opportunity for the MSU women after defeating Missouri earlier this season.
State (15-10, 6-7 SEC) handled Missouri (16-10, 5-8 SEC) in Starkville on Jan. 27 — winning 77-62 behind 27 points on 7-12 shooting from deep for Caterrion Thompson and another 24 points from Anastasia Hayes.
However, MSU got 35 minutes from Denae Carter whose season ended three weeks ago with a torn ACL suffered in a win against Texas A&M. State continues to rely on Charlotte Kohl as its lone interior threat.
When the women’s game clears out, the Missouri and Mississippi State men’s teams will take the floor at 7 p.m.
This is another rematch between the schools, though the men’s game features a significantly more recent game.
MSU (15-11, 6-7 SEC) took down Missouri (10-16, 4-9 SEC) in Starkville on Friday behind a stout defensive performance.
State held Missouri to 49 points and 31 percent shooting as the woes for the SEC’s worst offensive team continue.
Mississippi State capitalized on bench contributions from Andersson Garcia (seven points, eight rebounds) and Javian Davis (six points, two rebounds) to go along with four starters scoring in double figures.
State’s win at home against Missouri ranks as a Quad 3, though it’s teetering toward becoming a Quad 4. Winning at Missouri would also serve as a Quad 3 game.
MSU still sits outside the bubble picture after its dropped opportunity for a Quadrant 1 win Wednesday at Alabama. Head coach Ben Howland said his team likely needed to win its six regular season games following the loss and add a win or two in the SEC tournament.
However, Howland added the only way to do that was to win one game at a time. The first was completed at home against Missouri. Now his team needs win No. 2.