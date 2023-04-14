Mississippi State Director of Athletics Zac Selmon has been selected to Sports Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Class of 2023. The prestigious accolade honors 40 individuals under 40 years of age whose work and accomplishments are driving sports business to new heights.
Selmon and all 2023 Forty Under 40 honorees will be featured in the June 26 issue of SBJ. They will also be recognized at the annual Forty Under 40 gala on Oct. 20 at The Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
Mississippi State hired Selmon as its 18th athletics director in January.
Selmon most recently worked at the University of Oklahoma from 2015 until his hiring at State. In his time with the Sooners, Selmon began as senior associate athletics director and chief of operations before eventually being elevated to OU's deputy athletics director for external engagement and advancement.
Selmon's responsibilities and accomplishments with Oklahoma were many. As deputy athletics director, he led OU Athletics' stakeholder relations including the Sooner Club and annual giving. He also provided sport oversight for football and led strategic communications, marketing, licensing, multi-media rights, brand management and fan engagement.
–Daily Journal reports
