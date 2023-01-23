Connoisseurs of the agate page in the sports section are drawn to the Associated Press list of transactions.
One often repeated line within the transactions is “terms of the deal were not disclosed.”
Terms the deal were not immediately disclosed for Zac Selmon.
They will be eventually. Rest assured that Selmon, Mississippi State’s new enthusiastic and energetic athletics director, will not work for free.
Selmon, though, often does work for free.
He was raised to understand the value of working for free … of working in service to others.
If you’ve ever filled a shoe box bound for overseas with toys and necessities for poverty-stricken children as your local church has rung in the Christmas season you’ve heard about Samaritan’s Purse.
Zac Selmon’s sister, Lauren Selmon, spent time in war-torn Liberia, on the West African coast, in an internship with the non-profit headed by Franklin Graham.
Part of her time was spent working with children who had lost all family.
She became particularly close to one girl. Events unfolded, and Dewey and Kathryn Selmon, Lauren’s and Zac’s parents, soon added not one but three children to a nest that had emptied of four biological kids.
“I got a call that said my room wasn’t my room any more,” Zac said.
That’s a Cliff Notes version of a story presented with fascinating detail in a 2009 feature by Sooner Magazine.
The family’s humanitarian efforts – including Kathryn’s co-founding of “Food For Friends” which provides a hot meal for the homeless six days a week -- have been well-documented in and around Norman, Oklahoma.
Among those efforts are the Shine Foundation, a non-profit created in 2005 by Zac and another sister, Shannon Selmon, that helps raise money to educate the children of Rainbow Town, the Liberia orphanage that produced three new members of the Selmon family.
Zac Selmon at the time was actually enrolled in a class at Wake Forest that taught students how to begin a non-profit organization.
Selmon played tight end for the Demon Deacons from 2003-2006.
He became emotional when talking about his parents in his opening remarks at Mississippi State’s Bryan Building on Jan. 13.
“They taught us how to love people, how to serve people, also how to work hard. As the grandson of a sharecropper we know first-hand hard work and how inter-collegiate athletics has the power to change the trajectory of someone’s life,” Selmon said.
College athletics is also a business that demands results.
Selmon promises to deliver with winning programs and an efficient department run in a first-class manner.
That’s the hope of all Mississippi State fans, and if Selmon is up to the task he’ll make a lot of people happy.
But Zac Selmon sees something else.
The service part of his upbringing runs parallel to what we hear from coaches and players all the time.
You don’t play hard for yourself. You play hard, and you sacrifice for your teammates because you love those who are sacrificing for you.
If it all works out according to the plan – and sometimes it doesn’t – then the results bring incredible joy, a deep satisfaction that comes from a sense of accomplishment, and that joy multiplies with the feeling of doing something for someone else.
With or without the terms disclosed service is a lifestyle.
“It’s something he does from a passion, from his heart. That speaks volumes about his character,” MSU president Mark Keenum said. “He treats other people with dignity and respect.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.