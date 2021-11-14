AUBURN, Ala. — Will Rogers hasn’t just been the guy to keep Mississippi State in games, but as was seen against Auburn, he’s often the reason Mississippi State wins games.
He spent hours in the offseason working with his receivers to ensure they’d be on the same page in the Air Raid offense the second time around. That’s why a first-year transfer such as Makai Polk can look as though he has been playing with Rogers for decades.
»BIG PLAY WIDEOUTS: Malik Heath, Makai Polk shine in win over Auburn
Rogers dissected film with coaches and fellow quarterbacks, including his roommate Chance Lovertich who was thought to be a competitor for the starting job in fall camp. Rather than bad blood rising in the competition, Rogers utilized Lovertich as a mind to bounce ideas off.
His father Wyatt, a high school football coach, raised him in a household where Mike Leach says dinner revolved around passing the potatoes and talking football.
All the offseason trends pointed in the right direction for what Rogers could become in his sophomore year, but the on-field production needed to be there.
And it has.
Saturday’s win at Auburn showed a plethora of things for Mississippi State from a growth in mental approach to a program taking a step forward after a difficult first season under Mike Leach.
There’s plenty to choose from, but one reason Mississippi State was able to overcome a 28-3 deficit was because the Air Raid offense is proving it can work in the SEC. And it can work with Will Rogers behind center.
Rogers rifled off 24 completions on 26 passes in the second half. Two incompletions compared to five touchdowns in a half isn’t bad.
Mississippi State has the nation’s third-best passing offense at 380 yards per game.
Despite having 56 more passing attempt than the nation’s next highest (Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe), Rogers has completed 75.7 of his 539 passes. That’s best in the nation.
Receiver Austin Williams, another Rogers roommate, praised the way in which his quarterback flushed out criticism. But that doesn’t mean Rogers doesn't hear it.
Following a win at Texas A&M on Oct. 2, Rogers acknowledged which reporters did and didn’t predict MSU to win. He also called out fans who left home games early.
Rogers showed another side to his emotions Saturday after beating Auburn when he battled tears while reflecting on what it meant for him to become a quarterback rewriting MSU’s record books.
“It’s just a blessing,” he said.
»ANSWERING THE BELL: Mississippi State answers season-long question in comeback at Auburn: It won't quit
Through his ice-in-the-veins celebrations or voice on the sideline, Rogers is clearly the emotional leader of his team.
He was alongside Leach during a sideline huddle following an ugly start at Arkansas when the offense needed to be calmed down. Rogers is also the guy who sprinted to Malik Heath during fall camp after a touchdown pass while taunting his own defense on the sidelines.
Rogers is emotional, he’s a leader and he’s shattering MSU records thanks in large part to the Air Raid offense.
But it might also be time to say Rogers is an elite college quarterback who could be in Heisman conversations had Mississippi State started garnering national attention earlier in the season.