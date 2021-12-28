Leach and his staff don’t discuss player availability, but many were surprised minutes before the game to learn just how depleted MSU’s roster actually was.
The following notable players were out: defensive end Randy Charlton, safety Jalen Green, right tackle Scott Lashley, defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy, safety Shawn Preston, defensive end Jack Harris, defensive end Aaron Odom, safety Dylan Lawrence and safety Kyle Cass.
Wide receiver Malik Heath was also unavailable following his involvement in a car wreck earlier this month.
Left tackle Charles Cross and cornerback Martin Emerson opted out of the bowl game after declaring for the NFL Draft.
Mississippi State offense is a no-show
The 43 points Mississippi State in a comeback win at Auburn were matched by 55 points against FCS foe Tennessee State the following week.
The MSU then offense went stagnant in an unamusing loss in the Egg Bowl, thanks to an ample amount of drops. That was followed up by the offense’s lowest scoring output of the season.
The lone MSU touchdown was a back-shoulder throw to freshman Rara Thomas in the second quarter.
Will Rogers finished with 290 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception and his lowest completion percentage of the season (60).
Depleted defense struggles
Mississippi State had the No. 10 rushing defense in the nation entering the game.
By the end of the first quarter, Texas Tech had 145 rushing yards.
MSU showed some resistance in the second quarter and early third, but ultimately the State offense’s inability to stay on the field allowed for Tech to find its offensive grove again.
Mississippi State wound up allowing a season-high 260 rushing yards to match 252 yards through the air.