Mississippi State, slow out of the gates in SEC games, is playing meaningful basketball as March comes into view.
Chris Jans had a knack for finding his way to the NCAA Tournament while coaching at New Mexico State.
I asked him back in early December, not long after the Bulldogs had picked up impressive neutral-site wins against Marquette and Utah, what March Madness teams looked like early in the season and if he thought his first Mississippi State team had the goods to get there.
He seemed a little overwhelmed by the question then, his mind still spinning with the things he felt he and his staff needed to fix.
No team is a finished product in November, but those early wins are so important to resume building.
Marquette is a Quadrant 1 win, and Utah will be if the Utes win another game or two.
The Bulldogs have won five straight, and that makes people take notice, but beating quality teams on a neutral floor helped their Net Ranking survive their slow start to SEC play. That’s why some bracketologists can now dangle State’s name among click-producing phrases like “first four out” or “on the bubble.”
Jans isn’t the first Mississippi State coach to push defense first.
Defense, in fact is the quickest way to rebuild because it’s more about effort and less about the rare skill set of creating your own shot. Everybody can play hard.
It’s one thing to talk about defense, another thing to live it, and right now the Bulldogs rank in the NCAA’s top 10 in scoring defense and opponent field goal percentage.
This is a staff right now that has clearly communicated schemes and responsibilities to its players, and the players haven’t balked.
State took Arkansas’ Ricky Council, the second-leading scorer in the SEC, and made him a non-factor for most of their 70-64 win.
He finished with 13 points, four below his average, but had just one field goal.
Even in the losses you could see this run bubbling below the surface.
The Bulldogs put a scare into Tennessee after losing by 34 in Knoxville in the second SEC game.
They were a few critical plays away from wins against Georgia, Auburn, Florida and Alabama.
Before Arkansas the Bulldogs had held three-straight SEC opponents to 53 points or fewer, and the Hogs, playing at home, had only 25 points in the first half while State built a nine-point lead at the break.
In the last two games State’s shot better from deep.
Maybe a trend is developing there.
When the shots fall the defense is even more inspired, and everything is better.
And before you know it March could be a lot of fun for a team that was once 1-7 in SEC play.