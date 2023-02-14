TCU Mississippi St Basketball

Mississippi State coach Chris Jans has clearly communicated his defensive philosophy to his new Bulldogs players.

 Rogelio V. Solis

Mississippi State, slow out of the gates in SEC games, is playing meaningful basketball as March comes into view.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you