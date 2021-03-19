BATON ROUGE – Mississippi State sophomore Brayland Skinner showed out in his first career start.
Skinner, who missed 10 games this season due to a broken hand in the preseason, started in left field and helped lead No. 3 MSU over No. 19 LSU, 6-1, in the SEC opener on Friday night.
Skinner finished the night 3 for 3 at the plate with two singles, a home run, and two RBIs. The Bulldogs improved to 15-3 with a 1-0 record in conference play.
Game 2 of the series will be on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
“I’m feeling like a good teammate and how a good teammate should feel,” Skinner said about his game. “I just wanted to go out there and help the team win, whatever it took. … It felt good to get back.”
LSU starter Jaden Hill (2-2) shut down the Mississippi State lineup through four innings, allowing only two singles from Skinner and Lane Forsythe.
But to start the top of the fifth, MSU got ahold of the Tigers’ ace.
Josh Hatcher led off the inning with a double to left field, and Skinner sent the first pitch he saw into the right field bleachers for a two-run home run, the first of his MSU career, to put the Bulldogs up 2-0.
“He’s got power to all fields and it was nice to see him get a good swing off," head coach Chris Lemonis said. "It kind of shocked the whole dugout but I think it really let us take a deep breath and we took the game from that point on.”
LSU cut the lead to one run in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Skinner struck again in the seventh. Logan Tanner was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, and Hatcher doubled to left field again.
Tanner was thrown out trying to score, but Skinner stepped to the plate and singled to centerfield to score Hatcher from second base and put MSU up 3-1.
LSU kept Hill on the mound in the top of the eighth inning and MSU took advantage of the tired arm.
The first three batters of the inning, Rowdey Jordan, Tanner Allen and Kamren James, all singled to load the bases and Logan Tanner hit a two-run single to left field to score two runs.
Forsythe added the final run of the game on an infield single with the bases loaded.
“Having really good hitters in those spots is huge,” Lemonis said of the bottom of his lineup. “It takes some pressure off everybody else.”
With the offense clicking, Mississippi State ace Christian MacLeod (2-1, 1.74) also had his best outing of the season.
The sophomore lefty pitched six innings and allowed only three hits, one run, and struck out nine LSU batters.
MacLeod struggled in the first inning and loaded the bases for LSU with two walks and a throwing error to first base, but struck out the last batter to get out of the inning with no damage.
LSU led off the second inning with a leadoff bunt single, but MacLeod forced a groundout and then forced a flyout. He hit cruise control after that.
MacLeod retired 11 straight batters between the second and sixth inning, when LSU scored its only run of the game.
Cade Doughty reached base with two outs after a pop fly landed between Scotty Dubrule and Tanner Allen, and then Gavin Dugas doubled over Allen’s head in right field to plate a run.
MacLeod struck out the last batter of the sixth inning to end the threat, and Brandon Smith came in for relief and pitched three scoreless innings to cap off the win.
“Going into the first inning, I didn’t have my best stuff,” MacLeod said. “Command wasn’t there but I grinned through that and didn't give up any runs. After that inning, I put it behind me and settled in and just wanted to go back out there and pound the zone.”