When college teams start fresh as they so often do, not everyone is excited to see the new guy come in.
Sometimes the biggest challenge facing any new coach is to earn the trust of someone else’s players.
That’s especially true in the Transfer Portal Age. Players have more options.
Four years ago, Ole Miss basketball coach Kermit Davis earned that trust with Terence Davis. Davis the player – with incredible athletic gifts – began to blossom under former Rebels coach Andy Kennedy and had one year of eligibility left when Davis the coach arrived.
They bonded; Davis the player was All-SEC, and the Rebels reached the NCAA Tournament. Now he’s in his fourth NBA season.
Mississippi State coach Chris Jans hopes to have a similar experience with Tolu Smith.
“You guys have all seen his skill level, his body, his quickness and all the things that make anyone a good player, and Tolu possesses a lot of those characteristics,” Jans said.
Smith (6-11, 245) played high school ball in Bay St. Louis before playing his final high school season in Honolulu.
He spent his freshman college season with former Mississippi State coach Rick Stansbury at Western Kentucky before transferring to Starkville.
Skill level aside, Smith right now is doing and saying the more important things in a new coach-player relationship. He’s giving the new coach a chance and encouraging returning teammates to do the same … even those who at first thought they might not return. Smith was active in asking Shakeel Moore and DJ Jeffries to reconsider their decisions to transfer. Both of them decided to remain at State.
Smith has averaged 13.2 points and 7.6 rebounds in his two Starkville seasons.
Smith alone may not have been the deciding factor in Moore and Jeffries choosing to return, but it’s unlikely they would have had Smith gone someplace else.
When State parted ways with former coach Ben Howland, Smith sat down with his parents and discussed his own situation.
“I think I’ve got more in me,” he said.
Smith says his biggest goal is to win. That puts him on the same page with Jans right away.
But all college athletes of Smith’s caliber think of other things too, and he needs Jans this season the same way Jans needs him. Smith needs to win over his coach and find his place in the new order, because by helping the Bulldogs win, he’ll help pro scouts learn more about him.
There are some things that need to happen before Smith duplicates the Terence Davis success story.
The biggest thing is Smith needs to overcome the injuries that caused him to miss 13 games last year. Injuries are often unavoidable, but there are steps players can take to improve durability.
“In order to get to the next level, I need to showcase that I can play a full season,” Smith said.
In addition to what Smith can bring to Jans’ more up-tempo approach to offense, his improved health can help him stay on the floor in practice and in games to continue to lead. It’s hard to do that from the side.
Smith says he’s in his “best” shape now.
The relationship between the important veteran player and the new coach is off to a good start.
