STARKVILLE – Mississippi State freshman pitcher Cade Smith made his much-anticipated season debut on Tuesday night.
No. 5-ranked Mississippi State beat Southern University, 15-1, in a non-conference game at Dudy Noble Field.
Smith, who has not played at all this season due to an arm injury from earlier in the offseason, pitched for the first time this season.
He pitched one inning, hit one batter, and struck out two batters.
“I thought pitched really well,” head coach Chris Lemonis said of Smith. “I know we have a lot of depth on the mound but when we came out in the fall, he was probably in our top eight. Just his arm came back and wasn’t feeling good so we had to shut him down and rehab him and work him back up. But maybe he gives us a spark here down the road cause he has really good stuff.”
Mississippi State (21-7, 5-4 SEC) used nine different pitchers in the game with each one pitching one inning.
On offense, Lemonis made some lineup changes and it worked out as the MSU batters knocked around Southern for 16 hits.
Lemonis moved first baseman Josh Hatcher to left field, catcher Logan Tanner to first base and started Tanner Leggett at second base in place of Scotty Dubrule.
Hatcher went 1 for 3 while Leggett went 2 for 2 and scored 2 runs.
Mississippi State led 3-0 in the fifth inning when the Bulldogs offense exploded. Rowdey Jordan hit a two-run home run to left field to put MSU up 7-0, and MSU scored six runs on six hits in the sixth inning to increase its lead to 13-1.
Brad Cumbest and Brandon Pimentel each hit solo home runs in the bottom of the seventh to cap off the scoring.
Mississippi State travels to Auburn (12-13, 1-8) for a three-game SEC series this weekend.