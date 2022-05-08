Cade Smith made his mother proud.
The Mississippi State sophomore threw a career-high seven innings Sunday, but his heroics were matched on the other side and ultimately were not enough.
Florida second baseman Sterlin Thompson, the first batter faced by MSU reliever Pico Kohn, homered to right field to lead off the eighth.
That was the decisive run as the Gators won 6-2 to complete a sweep at Dudy Noble Field.
The Gators, as they did in Saturday’s 9-3 win, added insurance in the ninth.
This time it was four runs on three hits and two walks against Jackson Fristoe who started the inning.
State got a one-out home run from Logan Tanner in the bottom of the ninth, its first run since the first inning.
"It's been that way all year. We just haven't been good late in that bullpen. It comes back to get you," MSU coach Chris Lemonis said. "Sometimes you lose, and you lose, but when you play good all game and you lose at the very end it's demoralizing a little bit. I feel like we're in repeat a little bit."
It’s the second time this season the Bulldogs (25-23, 9-15 SEC) have been swept at home. LSU won three times at Dudy Noble from April 8-10.
Two name brand programs within the conference, Florida (29-18, 11-13) and Mississippi State found themselves in unusual positions with losing conference records in May.
The Bulldogs play at Texas A&M next weekend then close the regular season at home against No. 1 Tennessee. They have considerable ground to cover to rekindle hopes of an NCAA Tournament at-large bid.
The Bulldogs, after back-to-back series wins against Auburn and Ole Miss, have lost five straight SEC games.
Smith scattered five hits, only one of them for extra bases. He walked two, struck out seven and retired the last 10 batters he faced. He threw 99 pitches.
Missing a key starter with an injury Florida’s Sunday pitching spot was listed as To Be announced when SEC rotations were released Thursday.
Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan turned to Nick Pogue, a 6-foot-5 right-hander who sported a 6.35 earned run average in 11 1-3 innings, none of them in the SEC.
Both Florida pitchers induced multiple fly ball outs from Bulldogs batters.
The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead in the first when Hunter Hines singled home Luke Hancock.
There were two hits, and all the action came with two outs.
Florida tied the game in the second.
Smith gave up back-to-back hits, a single and double, and the Gators scored the run on a ground out.
"Cade was great. In the fifth, sixth and seventh he really settled in. There at the end his stuff was really good against a really good lineup," Lemonis said.