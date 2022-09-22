The new day of college athletics isn’t all bad.
Name, Image and Likeness has changed the games in ways we may not have envisioned at one time.
Players are getting paid, and, predictably, some are making really big money.
Also, there are some athletes who are not using their platforms for their personal gain only.
Two Saturdays a year KJ Jefferson is working against the interests of Mississippi.
Then there are other times.
The Arkansas quarterback is a Mississippi native from Sardis, and two weeks ago announced an effort through his NIL partner, One Arkansas, to assist a United Way relief effort for the Jackson water crisis.
Last week Mississippi State linebacker Jett Johnson, a former Tupelo High School standout, announced a deal through local company Juva Juice that will donate to the Tupelo Police Athletic League.
MSU quarterback Will Rogers also has a deal in which Simmons Erosion Control, of Lake, donates to Make-A-Wish Mississippi.
“I just wanted in some type of way to give back to my home state. I’ve seen (the water crisis) all on social media, and I just wanted to use my platform to try and bring back good water in Jackson for families in need,” Jefferson said.
For Johnson, Juva Juice founder Justin Mitchener reached out with the idea of highlighting play on the field by contributing to a charity of Johnson’s choice.
Mitchener presented a plan that ties the amount of money donated by the company to Johnson’s tackles and big plays.
Johnson was quick to name TPAL as his beneficiary.
“PAL did a lot for me growing up, so I wanted to give back to them.”
Johnson estimates that he was part of TPAL programs for four or five years.
“I love those officers and what they’re about, the character they build in the young people that come through,” he said.
Jefferson, Rogers and Johnson also have NIL deals for which they receive money.
The sports website On3.com through its NIL tracker reports the nation’s top 100 NIL deals.
It says the three highest paid college athletes in Mississippi are all at Jackson State.
Two of them are the sons of JSU coach Deion Sanders. On3 lists quarterback Shedeur Sanders at No. 11 with an estimated NIL worth of $1.2 million. Wide receiver Shilo Sanders is No. 89 at $489,000.
In between is defensive back Travis Hunter at No. 55 with an estimated worth of $607,000.
The only FBS player from Mississippi on the list is Ole Miss running back Zach Evans, a transfer from TCU, who comes in at No. 94 with $462,000.
One NIL nugget that might have flown under the radar last week came when Mississippi republican Sen. Roger Wicker introduced an NIL bill with a plethora of components.
If it passes, the new law could protect athletes by making sure they’re properly educated on NIL opportunities and know how to stay away from bad actors.
That doesn’t hurt, but Mississippi athletes are getting similar guidance from their schools already.
The bill would also create a sub-group at the Federal Trade Commission to tackle those who engage in deceptive practices.
But the bill’s most noteworthy quest is what SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and others have long called for — national guidelines. This would move NIL away from its current governance by a patchwork of state laws.
Sankey has long been a leading voice calling for Congress to intervene with NIL.
The uniform standards that would come from national guidelines would be a big step toward competitive balance with NIL, Sankey believes.
The move doesn’t try to limit opportunities for athletes but instead brings regulation under one umbrella. Whether Wicker can get the bill pushed through in an election year remains to be seen.
In the last year and a half, college athletics has seen change like it hasn’t seen in decades.
There is no unringing the bell. Fans who may oppose the change will have to decide if they want to continue to consume the product. Judging by TV contracts, it looks like consumers remain for now.
The challenge becomes not in ending NIL but working within it.
And some athletes are showing us how.
