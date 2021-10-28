STARKVILLE – Doug Novak was announced as associate head coach for Mississippi State’s women’s basketball in early September when he said his goal was to come in and help Nikki McCray-Penson.
On Oct. 12, he was named interim head coach after McCray-Penson stepped down due to health issues.
“Everything happened pretty quick,” Novak said on his first Zoom conference with reporters Thursday.
Novak has been coaching college basketball for three decades, including a recent head coaching stint with Bethel University.
He has had coaching legend Pat Summitt watch his practices. He has guided Anderson University to a Carolinas-Virginia Athletic Association championship. He has played collegiate tennis at Tennessee.
Most of his experience comes on the men's side.
But stand as a head coach on an SEC sideline two months after joining a program? That’s new.
Novak, who earned a psychology degree from UT in 1990 and a Masters degree in counseling from Clemson two years later, said the team took a couple days off following the news of McCray-Penson stepping down to process the change.
But in that time, he says he never had conversations with players wanting to leave Mississippi State. Instead, he says the focus shifted toward practicing and playing in a manner that would honor McCray-Penson’s contributions.
“Sometimes a tough situation brings people together,” Novak said, “and maybe they appreciate what they have a little bit more.”
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach spoke on Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference on the awkwardness of being in an interim head coaching spot — speaking about Texas Tech football after the recent firing of Matt Wells.
For Novak, he’s not focusing on what his title is.
He said in his eyes a coach is a coach, regardless of what the title is.
“If I need a head coaching job to validate myself, I probably shouldn’t be in this business,” Novak said.
Novak said there is no “end game” in his mind of what this season and next offseason will bring for his coaching fate.
He does not consider this interim spot to be an audition for MSU’s head coaching seat moving forward.
“There was no agenda to this,” Novak said. “There was nothing I was seeking out other than I thought this was a program that I could come in and help. I felt like there was a need there. Obviously that need is a little bit different than what I thought when I took this job.”
Novak was happy when the press conference shifted toward the on-court product.
MSU has a short group, but guard Myah Taylor said they are quick.
Novak said they won’t be locked down to a system. Instead, they’ll determine as they go what approach works best for the roster they have.
His coach-speak was in midseason form, saying his main concern is the team’s next practice, consistency and hard work — which comes second after developing relationships with the players he met a month ago.
“I do feel like we're behind in some areas,” Novak said. “I want to skip some of those relationship steps and get to basketball and things that matter. But until you build it and you get a solid foundation, all the technical or tactical stuff doesn't really come into play.
“We're kind of in that middle ground right now of developing a foundation, but then also putting together some schematics in how we're going to practice and how we're going to create a winning culture.”
Novak said forward Jessika Carter is still part of the program but is taking time away for personal reasons.
Carter was arrested on simple assault charges on Sept. 9, 2021.
Novak did not give a timetable on her return.
Novak also announced former NBA player Bob Thornton was brought on as an assistant for MSU.
Thornton played nine seasons in the NBA and has been a coach since 1997. His coaching stops included assistant roles with the Bulls, Timberwolves, Grizzlies and Kings.
He was most recently an assistant for the Perth Wildcats in the Australian National Basketball League.