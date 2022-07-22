After a season and a half as the Mississippi State starter and returning as the SEC’s leading passer, Will Rogers will begin his third August camp lacking what most Americans with his sparkling resume would have in abundance.
Job security.
Few with any familiarity of the Bulldogs’ offense as they begin their third season under Mike Leach would believe that Rogers won’t be QB1 at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 when MSU opens the season against Memphis at Davis Wade Stadium.
Perhaps one who believes Rogers might not be the starter is Sawyer Robertson, who is no doubt hearing the same message Leach shared in Atlanta this week when he told local media that Rogers won’t be automatically named the starter.
Robertson is a 6-foot-4, 215-pound redshirt freshman from Lubbock, Texas. He could have appeared in four games last year but appeared in none.
He signed in the 2021 class with an impressive resume, a four-star, top-200 prospect.
“I thought it was very competitive between Will and Sawyer in the spring,” Leach said.
Senior Chance Lovertich appeared in two games last year as the primary backup and also returns.
Robertson has the attention of Bulldogs fans not because there’s discontent with Rogers but because few things excite the masses like a backup quarterback with Robertson’s potential.
Recruiting coverage is a multi-million dollar business because hope sells. In good times and bad, people want to know that they’re locked into the next big thing.
Leach says it’s possible someone other than Rogers, presumably Robertson, could be his starter.
“You always have a chance,” he said. “You’ve got to earn it. You’ve got to go out there and battle away. That’s why they have camp, and that’s why they have competition.”
If Robertson is the starter, it means not only has Robertson out-played Rogers, but Rogers' trajectory that has been nothing but up has suddenly gone the other direction.
The reality is coaches value experience, and Leach reminded us often a year ago that many of his players did not have that special quality.
He didn’t completely let go of that talking point this week, admitting that while the team has more “starts” overall, key players are still “young or in the middle” in terms of age.
Calling anyone a starter or reserve when games aren’t being played is semantics.
“I think it’s awesome honestly,” senior wide receiver Austin Williams said. “That’s what you want on a really good, competitive team. You want layers, you want depth. You don’t want anybody getting complacent.”
One of Rogers’ greatest attributes has been his confidence. His willingness as a young guy to speak his mind was critical to his success as a freshman in 2020.
He doesn’t need a starter’s label to boost his ego in the middle of the summer.
The flip side, though, is that Robertson could benefit with this vote of confidence from his head coach.
Words matter. Properly chosen, they'll motivate more than quarterbacks.
“I like how coach approaches things from an objective standpoint,” Williams said. “There are no favorites. There’s no, ‘I like him or him.’ It’s whoever’s the best player.”
