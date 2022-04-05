STARKVILLE — Mississippi State linebacker Jett Johnson fractured his hand at practice Saturday and will be without contact the remainder of the spring season, a source told the Daily Journal. Johnson was in the injury pit during Tuesday’s practice with his right hand heavily wrapped.
The source requested anonymity as MSU doesn’t publicize details regarding injuries.
Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans
Johnson, a redshirt-senior out of Tupelo High School, should be cleared for the summer. His injury shouldn't affect his status entering the regular season.
State's first of three spring scrimmages will be Saturday.
Johnson was a rising star for MSU last season after little playing time in his first four seasons in Starkville. After an early-season injury sidelined Nathaniel Watson, Johnson became a starter and shined in a deep linebacker room.
He led the team with 87 tackles and added an interception and two fumble recoveries. Johnson was a third-team All-SEC selection by Pro Football Focus after finishing 16th in the conference in tackles.
His snaps were divided when Watson returned as he played alongside Tyrus Wheat and Aaron Brule. With Brule transferring to Michigan State this offseason, Johnson is a sure-fire starter pending any remaining additions from the portal or a young linebacker rising up the depth chart.
Johnson was a three-star prospect and the No. 21 overall recruit in the state, according to 247Sports.
He was State’s first signee out of Tupelo High School since P.J. Jones in 2011. When Johnson was named the state’s Class 6A Mr. Football, he became the first defensive player to earn the award.