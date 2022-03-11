MSU played the final eight games of its season with seven active players. It was a trend the Bulldogs were accustomed to as COVID-19 ran through the roster early in conference play, but the departure of Rickea Jackson, Denae Carter's torn ACL and the absence of Raven Farley due to health-related reasons put the team in a difficult spot to close the year.
The looming question for the offseason immediately turns to the head coaching seat. Novak, among other candidates, is still in the running and has conducted multiple interviews with the athletic department.
There was a clear push for him to be named the permanent head coach toward the end of the regular season as fans in Starkville and in Nashville at the SEC tournament sported bright, neon signs reading “We Want Coach Doug.”
Novak was named the interim head coach after Nikki McCray-Penson stepped down from the role a month before the season began because of health concerns. Novak, who had only been with the program about a month as associate head coach, filled her shoes.
Injuries and transfers put him in a bind from the start. Mississippi State managed to go 9-3 in nonconference play before the omicron variant started to make an already-difficult season even tougher.
MSU’s opener to SEC play with Florida was postponed and a sudden trip to face No. 1 South Carolina emerged. The team responded to that loss with back-to-back wins with eight and seven players available, respectively.
Then, the dominos started the fall with Jackson’s transfer following a Jan. 23 loss at Arkansas. MSU won four of its next five games, including a top-25 NET win against rival Ole Miss, and loomed on the right side of the NCAA tournament bubble.
But State lost its final six games — four of those against ranked teams.