PEARL – Southern Miss right-hander Tanner Hall dominated the Mississippi State lineup Wednesday night to lead the Golden Eagles to a 7-1 win at Trustmark Park.

Hall began the night with a 2.84 earned run average.

He proceeded to strike out 13 in seven shutout innings on 98 pitches.

MSU coach Chris Lemonis has called on his players for more toughness and production early this season.

The defending national champions are now 5-4 after the loss.

The Bulldogs, with a .455 hitter in Brad Cumbest at the top of their stat sheet, went into Wednesday’s game hitting .268 as a team.

Hall was able to stay away from hard contact and scattered five hits. He walked only one.

Cumbest was 0 for 3 with a walk and a strikeout.

The Bulldogs were led by Logan Tanner and Hunter Hines, each with two hits. Tanner drove in State’s lone run.

MSU starter Jackson Fristoe allowed four earned runs on four hits and two walks in three innings.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

