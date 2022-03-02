MSU coach Chris Lemonis and the Bulldogs dropped to 5-4 after Wednesday's loss to Southern Miss in Pearl. Austin ferryman | Mississippi State featured Southern Miss, Tanner Hall dominate Bulldogs Staff Reports Mar 2, 2022 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PEARL – Southern Miss right-hander Tanner Hall dominated the Mississippi State lineup Wednesday night to lead the Golden Eagles to a 7-1 win at Trustmark Park.Hall began the night with a 2.84 earned run average.He proceeded to strike out 13 in seven shutout innings on 98 pitches. Mississippi State discussion with Parrish Alford & Stefan Krajisnik Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans MSU coach Chris Lemonis has called on his players for more toughness and production early this season.The defending national champions are now 5-4 after the loss.The Bulldogs, with a .455 hitter in Brad Cumbest at the top of their stat sheet, went into Wednesday’s game hitting .268 as a team.Hall was able to stay away from hard contact and scattered five hits. He walked only one.Cumbest was 0 for 3 with a walk and a strikeout.The Bulldogs were led by Logan Tanner and Hunter Hines, each with two hits. Tanner drove in State’s lone run.MSU starter Jackson Fristoe allowed four earned runs on four hits and two walks in three innings. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Tanner Hall Bulldog Logan Tanner Sport Baseball Brad Cumbest Earned Run Chris Lemonis Jackson Fristoe Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters