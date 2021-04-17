STARKVILLE – Mississippi State fans got their first look at quarterback Jack Abraham on Saturday afternoon.
Abraham, a former Oxford High School star and Southern Miss graduate transfer, started for the White team and was outstanding in Mississippi State’s annual Maroon and White spring game.
Abraham finished the day 23 of 34 passing for 162 yards and two touchdowns as the White team beat the Maroon team, 30-22.
White led 24-10 at the end of regulation but head coach Mike Leach kept his team on the field for additional untimed plays.
“I thought he came out and played tight initially, then I thought he got better as he began to relax a little bit,” Leach said of Abraham. “He’s progressed. I think the quarterback position is wide open. Whoever can move the ball down the field the best is in the end going to be the quarterback here.”
The offense, led by Abraham, was held without a touchdown on its first two drives, but he found some success early in the second quarter.
He found receiver Geor’quarius Spivey for a 3-yard touchdown pass on his third drive, then found Malik Heath in the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown pass on his fifth drive.
Will Rogers led the Maroon team and finished 25 of 41 for 255 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Chance Lovertich finished 9 of 13 for 144 yards and two touchdowns, while freshman Daniel Greek finished 8 of 11 for 101 yards and one touchdown.
Jaden Walley injured
Mississippi State playmaker Jaden Walley, the team’s leading receiver from last season, went down with a scary leg injury late in the first quarter. He was hurt while blocking on a run play and wasn’t able to put any weight on his leg as he was helped off the field.
Before his injury, he had two catches for 15 yards and picked up a first down on each of his two catches.
“I don’t give updates on injuries under any circumstances, so he’s 100% healthy and we’re thrilled about that,” Leach said postgame.
Walley had 52 catches for a team-high 718 yards and two touchdowns last season. He recorded four straight games with over 100 receiving yards late in the year.
Tupelo’s Johnson shines
Linebacker Jett Johnson, a former Tupelo high school star and Daily Journal Preps Defensive Player of the Year, was all over the field on Saturday. The backup linebacker started for the maroon team and finished with a team-high 16 tackles and seven solo tackles.
Johnson also had an impactful pass breakup early in the game when he tipped a Abraham pass across the middle on third down to force a field goal attempt.
Tupelo’s Trip Wilson, a receiver, also saw the field and finished with four catches for 42 yards.
Jalen Green impacts in debut
Texas transfer Jalen Green quickly made his name known on Saturday. On the Maroon team’s first offensive play of the second quarter, Rogers tossed the ball backwards to running back Dillon Johnson, who bobbled the catch.
While he tried to secure the catch, Green came down from the safety position and hit Johnson, forcing the fumble. He then picked up the fumble and returned it 20 yards for the game’s first touchdown.
Green finished with five tackles and two tackles-for-loss.