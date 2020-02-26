STARKVILLE • Steve Spurrier Jr. might be the most recognizable assistant coach Mike Leach hired at Mississippi State by name and appearance.
Spurrier is, of course, the son of former Heisman Trophy winner and Florida coach Steve Spurrier and is even the spitting image of his father from years ago.
But the younger Spurrier is quite an accomplished coach in his own right. The 48-year old worked on his father’s staff at Florida, South Carolina and the Washington Redskins and had also had stints at Arizona and Western Kentucky. He also coached receivers in Leach’s offenses at Oklahoma and Washington State.
At MSU, Spurrier will coach outside wide receivers while Dave Nichol handles the inside receivers.
Separate ways
“We’re separate coaches and separate positions,” Spurrier said. “We kind of try to tag you in a spot and leave you there and coach you there. Right now, the majority of our inside guys are quicker, faster and shiftier guys.”
Inside or outside, all of the Bulldog wideouts are giddy about Leach’s new air raid offense. In Leach’s 18 seasons as a head coach, his offense has led the nation in passing 10 times.
“Anytime you’re a receivers coach and you bring in an offense where you throw the ball a lot, everybody is excited and everybody can’t wait to get started,” Spurrier said. “One of the first things we did was incorporate tennis ball machines. We’ve got about four of those setup and those guys have been catching those everyday to get used to a lot of balls coming your way.”
Mississippi State’s top two receivers last season, seniors Deddrick Thomas and Stephen Guidry, each caught 30 passes for 401 and 397 yards, respectively. Those totals would’ve ranked eighth for Leach at Washington State this past fall.
However, Spurrier is confident this new staff can convert the group of Bulldog receivers they inherited into competent pass-catchers in this high-octane offense.
“We’ve certainly got a good looking group of receivers, a bunch of big, strong guys that look good running around,” Spurrier said. “We’ll get them in there and start firing balls at them. We’re used to playing eight receivers a good bit.
One of the biggest questions facing the team is how the tight ends will be utilized in an offense that doesn’t traditionally use that position. Geor’quarius Spivey, Brad Cumbest, Dontea Jones and Powers Warren were all tight ends in the spread system that now must adapt to the air raid.
“It’ll be interesting to see how the tight ends come into play,” Spurrier said. “We’ve got some good, athletic tight ends on this team and we certainly plan on playing those guys. If they can run, get open and catch the ball they’ll play.”
Spurrier coached alongside Leach at Oklahoma in 1999 and found a way to work tight ends into the scheme, sometimes even using packages that worked in multiple tight ends on the same play.