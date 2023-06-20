Mississippi State football’s monster Tuesday in recruiting finished by bringing in another top in-state recruit.
Braylon Burnside, a four-star receiver from Starkville High School announced his commitment to the Bulldogs Tuesday over his social media pages. He became the third four-star commit MSU reeled in Tuesday, joining Oak Grove cornerback PJ Woodland, who announced his decision to play in Starkville Tuesday morning and North Panola’s JJ Harrell, a former Tennessee commit, who flipped to MSU Tuesday afternoon after reopening his recruitment on June 6.
Burnside, listed at 6-foot, 185 pounds, is rated as the No. 185 player in the 2024 class at No. 6 overall player in Mississippi by 247sports Composite.
He picked the Bulldogs over Ole Miss, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Auburn, among other offers.
Burnside’s commitment continues MSU’s impressive recruiting run since June 1’s Big Dawg Camp at Davis Wade Stadium. The Bulldogs are now up to five four-star commits currently in its 2024 class with defensive lineman Terrance Hibbler and quarterback Josh Flowers joining Tuesday’s trio. All but Flowers have committed in June.
Burnside and Harrell join three-star wideout Matt Mayfield in MSU’s class, which was rated 32nd in college football per 247sports ahead of his and Harrell’s announcements. Also in the class include three stars TJ Lockhart (OT), Caleb Dozier (LB), Xavier Gayten (RB), Jay Lindsey (TE), Luke Work (OT), Fred Clark (LB) and Kison Shepard (OT)
