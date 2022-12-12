STARKVILLE – Among a large contingent of teammates, coaches and other students inside the auditorium at Starkville High School sat three-sport star Ethan Pulliam on the stage.
Pulliam, sitting behind a table with his baseball and football jerseys draped over it, was making his college athletic commitment official.
Soon joined by his parents, the senior officially announced his intention to play both baseball and football at Mississippi State, to the cheers and elation of all in attendance.
“It feels like relief,” Pulliam said. “These last five years, ever since COVID hit, I’ve been waiting for this moment all my life. As a kid, you always dream about going to play at the next level. Going to the next level has always been my dream from the get-go, and to finally get it official, it feels really good.”
Since March 2020, the middle infielder/outfielder had been verbally committed to Mississippi State after the Bulldogs offered him in baseball.
Pulliam’s work and production on the diamond over the last four seasons at Starkville speaks for itself: a career .301 average and .447 on-base percentage, 59 hits, 50 RBIs, 44 runs scored and seven home runs in 80 games played.
His last two seasons have stood out the most, hitting .320 with 34 runs scored, 36 RBIs, 11 doubles and seven home runs in 55 games, posting OPS numbers north of .950 and 1.000, respectively, in those years.
“He started for me since he was in the eighth grade,” Starkville baseball coach Luke Adkins said. “To see him become more disciplined at the plate and really rise up in key moments, Ethan has really grown into the role of one of our main guys and a leader on this team.”
As Pulliam’s baseball career has continued to take off, so did his football career as the Yellowjackets’ primary punter. (Pulliam also stars on the soccer field for Starkville.)
Football was much more of a late bloom for Pulliam, but his leg became nationally known through the famed Kohl’s Kicking Camps, where he eventually would become a five-star punter, ranked ninth in the nation.
His senior season at Starkville, one that culminated in an MHSAA Class 6A state championship, was by far his best season on the football field, averaging 45.8 yards per punt, with 14 of 38 punts overall landing inside the 20-yard line.
“He’s a natural,” Starkville football coach Chris Jones said. “He’s always been that way. He’s got a gift from God, I guess you could say. I was blessed to coach him. He helped us out so much … He’s probably the most gifted kicker I’ve ever seen in my life.”
Pulliam realized quickly that he wanted to be able to pursue both sports at the next level with so much success being had.
Through months of communicating with coaches, especially those at Mississippi State, both were fully on board with his continuing to be a multi-sport athlete in college.
“We’ve talked on both sides, and everybody’s all in,” Pulliam said. “I’m just thankful for the opportunity.”
