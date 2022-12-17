STARKVILLE – Mississippi State keeps stacking wins on top of one another.
That’s lots of fun, but it’s the quickest way to shed your anonymity.
Following Saturday’s 68-66 win over Nicholls State, which has won back-to-back Southland Conference regular season titles, the Bulldogs (11-0) have one game remaining before their Dec. 28 opener against Alabama.
Chris Jans’ first SEC game as Mississippi State coach could very well be a matchup of top-15 teams by then depending on how Tuesday’s technically neutral site game against a very experienced Drake team turns.
Even if the Bulldogs are 12-0 the SEC opener will be no less challenging. In short, little changes for Mississippi State.
But for Alabama the game looks different than it did when the schedule was release.
Not that the Crimson Tide would have considered the game a breather, but face it, ranked and unbeaten teams draw peoples’ attention.
Stacking wins has given plenty of confidence to this team with plenty of new faces.
Players say they’ve found chemistry quickly and spend time with one another not only on the court but away from basketball too.
State wouldn’t be in position to run the table in its pre-SEC games if not for players’ strong belief in themselves and in what Jans is trying to instill in them which is defend, rebound and let everything else come together around you.
Such confidence was on display in the first minutes of the second half when a Tolu Smith-inspired 20-7 run put the Bulldogs up by 10.
State, though, could never shake a Nicholls team that was itself confident and also athletic around the rim with the skill to finish.
As a result the Bulldogs saw their unbeaten streak jeopardized by a mid-major for the second time this week.
The reason could be a little bit of excessive confidence.
“I love Tolu Smith. We run an out-of-bounds play, and he breaks it off, not because he’s selfish, but because he wants to win. He’s a big strong guy, and he says, ‘Well, I’m going to do down there and get the ball.’ Well that screwed everything else up,” Jans said.
Nicholls was a closer call than was Jackson State earlier this week when the Bulldogs finally pulled away.
The win streak lives because a Nicholls 3-point shot after a Bulldogs turnover under the Nicholls goal with 2.8 seconds left was off the mark.
So Jans can continue to teach and to strike the balance between building their confidence but reminding them of their vulnerability.
“We have to play the way we have to play to be really good. If we don’t play that style, don’t rely on our defense, don’t turn people over, not locked in every single time, we’re not going to be very good.
“Are we happy we’re 11-0? Heck yeah. We’re not playing as well as we were a week or two ago.”
