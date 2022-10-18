STARKVILLE – We love a good home college football weekend in these parts, and we’ve had a few already this season.
But at least four times a year you’re going to play SEC games on the road, and the last two have been ugly for Mississippi State.
Now, coming off their second SEC loss, there’s a chance for the Bulldogs to grow player leadership, something that apparently was missing last week.
State plays at No. 3 Alabama Saturday. The Crimson Tide is also coming off a loss, a rare occurrence that often sees Alabama players respond to someone’s leadership, either their best players’ or coach Nick Saban’s.
At the mid-way point of the SEC schedule State is 2-2 and averaging 41 points in conference home games, 16.5 on the road. The Bulldogs are averaging 520.5 yards at home, 257 on the road.
They’re averaging 153 rushing yards at home, 48.5 on the road.
Everybody plays better at home, but the contrast between the Bulldogs at home and on the SEC road is greater than it should be.
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach has been quick to bring the focus to himself after losses at LSU and Kentucky. He should be, the buck has to stop somewhere.
But there’s a player component to this too as the Bulldogs returned eight starters on each side of the ball from the 2021 roster.
In his postgame presser Leach launched into sub-standard preparation – particularly from Tuesday and Wednesday practices, the two most heavy-lifting days of the week – for failures in last week’s 27-17 loss at Kentucky in which the Bulldogs scored only one offensive touchdown.
Does a poor frame of mind on Tuesday necessitate a follow-up effort on Wednesday? Wouldn’t player leaders, probably with help from their coaches when drill work isn’t going right, be able to identify a bad day on Tuesday and call teammates together for a better day their next trip to the practice field?
For Leach, returning starters and leaders are not the same thing. Monday at his regular presser he cited the necessary leadership from only two players – quarterback Will Rogers and linebacker Nathaniel “Bookie” Watson.
“We’ve got a couple of pretty strong leaders, Will and Bookie, but I think we need more guys behind them too,” he said.
The incredible home energy that added fuel to blowouts against Texas A&M and Arkansas also to some degree masked the fact that this MSU defense at the mid-way point isn’t as salty as many, myself included, thought it would be.
Three out of four conference teams have rushed for 200-plus.
The Bulldogs are playing without all their best pieces on the offensive line, but that evolving line had overcome injuries and performed well at home.
So for Kentucky to bother Rogers and hold the Bulldogs to 225 total yards is perplexing.
They were playing in Lexington which is not among the SEC’s scariest venues. How intimidated can you be at a place named for a grocery chain?
The intimidation factor rises this week, and player leaders can help keep teammates remain composed on the field.
Also perplexing is that the MSU defense was not able to expose a UK offensive line allowing 4.17 sacks per game. The Bulldogs had just one sack for a 5-yard loss and were not able to make quarterback Will Levis – playing at less than full strength – uncomfortable.
This wasn’t about physical play; Leach nailed it with the mental aspect.
The question is what can be done this week to help the Bulldogs narrow a six-touchdown gap from last year’s 49-9 home loss to Alabama?
The opportunity is here for Leach to develop leaders.
“Some of it happens naturally, but you’ve got to do whatever you can to elevate it. You constantly try to build that,” he said.
