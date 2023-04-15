Ron Polk statue

Ron Polk poses in front of the bronze statue that will immortalize his legacy just outside Dudy Noble Field at Polk-Dement Stadium.

STARKVILLE – Perhaps the best measure of one's life is to see the number of people a person has impacted. If that's indeed the case, Ron Polk's tremendous legacy was certainly confirmed on Friday as his statue was unveiled just outside the Adkerson Plaza gate at Dudy Noble Field.

