DENTON, Texas – D.J. Stewart wasn’t ready for his season to end yet.
The Mississippi State sophomore hit a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to lead the Bulldogs over Richmond, 68-67, in the NIT quarterfinals on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs (17-14) advance to the NIT semifinals and will face the winner of Western Kentucky and Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
Richmond had the chance to go up three points with eight seconds left, but Andre Gustavson missed the front end of a 1-and-1 chance. Quinten Post then grabbed the rebound and passed the ball to Stewart, who dribbled back down the court and pulled up at 3-point range to give the Bulldogs the win.
"I was like, either I'm going to go lay the ball up or just go for the win," Stewart said of his shot. "I chose to go for the win and it went in. I was trying to see how much time was on the clock. I was celebrating, then I had to snap back into it to try and get a stop to win the game."
Stewart led Mississippi State with 22 points in the game, 17 of which came in the second half. Iverson Molinar added 18. The Bulldogs were without Tolu Smith, who missed the game due to contact tracing.
Head coach Ben Howland said that Smith has tested negative for COVID.
Stewart scored the last seven points of the game for Mississippi State. Richmond led by four points, 65-61, with 1:58 left in the game but Stewart had a layup to cut the lead to two points.
With 49 seconds left, Stewart hit two free throws to tie the game, 65-65, before Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard gave Richmond a two-point lead with 38 seconds left.
Mississippi State had a chance to tie the game with 13 seconds left, but senior Abdul Ado missed both free throw opportunities. Those two misses were the only missed free throws in the game for MSU.
Richmond, up 67-65, then missed its free throw following a foul, and Stewart gave MSU the win with his biggest shot of the night.
"We got some help from God because that miss on the front end of the 1-and-1 with eight seconds to go was a huge miss," Howland said. "And the whole time when D.J. had the ball coming down, I was just yelling at the top of my lungs hoping he'd hear me, 'Shoot the three! Shoot the three! We don't need a tie. We need a win!' He got it. He came through."