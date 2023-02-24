STARKVILLE — This weekend’s series between Mississippi State and Arizona State got off to about the worst possible start for the Bulldogs when the Sun Devils’ Luke Keaschall socked a leadoff home run to left field.
It didn’t get much better from there on out for MSU.
Arizona State (5-0) scored five runs in the first two innings, put up a six-run fifth and generally dominated Mississippi State (3-3) in a 13-4 ballgame at Dudy Noble Field.
Bulldogs starter Cade Smith was tagged for seven runs in three-plus innings despite allowing just three hits, two of which were homers. Smith walked six batters and hit another in his short outing.
The junior loaded the bases with nobody out in the first inning after Keaschall’s solo shot and a passed ball brought home two runs. Smith allowed just a sacrifice fly, but Wyatt Crenshaw took him deep in the second.
Smith was charged with two more runs in the fourth after being removed as Arizona State scored against reliever KC Hunt on a fielder’s choice and a line drive off the glove of shortstop Lane Forsythe.
The Sun Devils made it a laugher in the fifth inning, a frame featuring a pair of bases-loaded walks issued by Hunt. With freshman Brock Tapper on the mound, Jacob Tobias’ chopper down the line hit the first-base bag and hopped into right field, scoring all three runs.
Forsythe hit a two-run single for MSU after freshman catcher Ross Highfill was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the sixth. Slate Alford added an RBI double for the Bulldogs.
For MSU, Tapper was perhaps the lone bright spot in another unsightly pitching performance.
The left-hander from DeSoto Central was excellent after allowing his inherited runners to score, taking over with one out in the fifth and pitching through the eighth inning.
Tapper allowed four hits, struck out four batters and was not charged with a run.
Sophomore Hunter Hines was the only Bulldogs batter with multiple hits, including a ringing double in the fourth inning.
Mississippi State and Arizona State will play the second game of their series at 5 p.m. Saturday. Left-hander Graham Yntema is slated to start on the mound for the Bulldogs.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.