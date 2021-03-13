STARKVILLE – It was Logan Tanner’s turn for a walkoff hit on Saturday afternoon.
No. 3-ranked Mississippi State beat Eastern Michigan, 4-1, at Dudy Noble Field. Tanner, who stepped to the plate in a tie game in the bottom of the ninth with runners on the corners and no outs, sent the first pitch he saw over the left field wall for a three-run walkoff home run.
That’s the Bulldogs (12-3) third walkoff hit of the young season.
“It felt really good,” Tanner said of his hit. “I told Luke (Hancock) before the inning, ‘Let’s end it.’ As soon as he got (Tanner Allen) in, they brought the infield in and I knew I just had to hit something hard. I got a good barrel on the ball and it felt good.”
Mississippi State had only one hit through the first eight of the innings of the ball game. Eastern Michigan starter Justin Meis (0-2) was at 96 pitches through eight innings, but went back out to pitch the bottom of the ninth.
Tanner Allen led off the bottom of the ninth with a single on the first pitch he saw, and Kamren James was hit by a pitch on an 0-2 pitch to put runners on first and second with no outs.
Luke Hancock, who had the first walkoff hit of the season two weeks ago, crushed a RBI single to right field to score Allen and tie the game, 1-1.
With runners on the corners and no outs, Meis was pulled and Cameron Wagoner entered to face Tanner.
Tanner then sent the first pitch Wagoner threw into the left field lounge to win the game.
“We knew it was do or die. We didn’t wanna die, so we had to do, …” Tanner said of the ninth inning. “As soon as TA got a hit, I knew we were going to win it.”
The biggest question entering Saturday’s game was how Eric Cerantola would perform on the mound following two poor outings the last two weekends.
Cerantola had his best outing of the season. He pitched five innings and allowed only one hit, a solo home run from EMU’s Taylor Hopkins, and struck out five batters.
Cerantola hit two batters in the top of the first inning, but settled down and retired 12 of the 13 batters he faced after the first inning.
“Getting him out of the first there was huge. That double play by Lane Forsythe was big,” head coach Chris Lemonis said of Cerantola. “He kind of settled in and got a chance to pitch. He left a change up that got caught up there in left field and that was probably the only blemish he had all day.”
The series finale between Mississippi State and Eastern Michigan will be on Sunday at 1 p.m. Jackson Fristoe (1-0, 1.38 era) will start on the mound for MSU.