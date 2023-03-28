Ron Polk Ring of Honor

Ken Tatum, Tommy Raffo and Mark Gillaspie saw their plaques unveiled on the pillars of the Adkerson Plaza in a ceremony prior to the Diamond Dawgs game against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

STARKVILLE — It was a picture-perfect Saturday morning as the newest class of Mississippi State baseball legends was inducted into the Ron Polk Ring of Honor.

