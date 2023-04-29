In a weekend where everything that could go wrong, did for Mississippi State baseball, Saturday was no different against No. 24 Tennessee.
The Bulldogs (24-20, 6-15 SEC) got just one inning out of freshman starter Jurrangelo Cjintje, as the Vols beat MSU, 13-2, completing the weekend series sweep.
It marked the first time since MSU’s home series against Vanderbilt (March 24-26) that the Bulldogs had been swept in a Southeastern Conference series.
Despite scoring in the first inning for the fifth-straight game, this time on a triple by Dakota Jordan, the Vols tagged six runs on Cjintje, and jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the second on a trio of three-run homers.
Cjintje, who walked four batters and struck out one in his one inning of work, allowed two himself, one by Jared Dickey and the other by Christian Scott. KC Hunt also gave up a three-run homer to Christian Moore, as Tennessee (30-14, 11-10 SEC) took a 9-1 lead in the second inning, and added to it with a run in the third two more in the fourth and one in the sixth inning.
MSU’s other run came courtesy of a solo homer by Colton Ledbetter.
With no midweek game next week, MSU returns to SEC play on Friday as it hosts No. 7 Arkansas at Dudy Noble Field, beginning Friday night.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.