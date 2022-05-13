Mississippi State’s Brandon Smith refused to melt at Blue Bell Park, but bullpen struggles were costly again.
Smith, the senior right-hander, roared back from a 28-pitch first inning and an early 4-0 deficit.
His offense roared too, regaining the lead in the middle innings, but the No. 10-ranked Aggies got a three-run double in the seventh that proved to be the difference in their 8-7 win in Game 1 of an SEC weekend in College Station.
Brad Cumbest led the Bulldogs (25-25, 9-16 SEC) at the plate going 3 for 4 with a three-run home run.
The two maroon teams are playing with different goals this weekend.
Texas A&M (31-16, 15-10) is trying to shine its resume enough to host an NCAA regional, while Mississippi State is trying to play its way into the SEC Tournament.
The Aggies sent nine batters to the plate in the top of the first three runs on three hits, two walks and a hit batter.
A leadoff home run by Trevor Werner to start the second put the Aggies ahead 4-0 and made it look like Smith would not last much longer.
Looks were deceiving as Smith retired 14 of the next 16 he faced.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs fought back.
They got on the board with a two-run home run by RJ Yeager in the third, added a run in the fourth and took the lead with Cumbest’s shot to left in the fifth.
After his disastrous first Smith averaged 12.3 pitches the rest of the way.
The Aggies finally chased him in the seventh after a couple of walks on each side of a fly out.
He finished with 102 pitches in 6 1-3 innings with six runs, six hits, four walks and four strikeouts.
When Smith was gone the Aggies regained the lead against the Bulldogs’ bullpen.
KC Hunt entered with two on and one out and walked the first two batters he faced.
After a strikeout he was ahead 1-2 against Troy Claunch and poised to preserve the lead, but Claunch’s sinking liner was just beyond the reach of a charging Cumbest in center. The bases emptied, and Texas A&M was up 8-7.
The Bulldogs loaded the bases in the ninth before the third Aggies pitcher got Hunter Hines to ground out to preserve the win.